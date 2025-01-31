NFL franchise worth $5,400,000,000 draws line in the sand against Jaguars HC Liam Coen 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping their distance from former offensive coordinator Liam Coen after he was hired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Following Coen’s appointment, the Jaguars reportedly requested to interview the Buccaneers’ assistant offensive line coach Brian Picucci. However, the Buccaneers, valued at approximately $5.4 billion (via Forbes), have declined the request.

The Jaguars were seemingly looking to bring both Liam Coen and Brian Picucci to their team to continue their partnership. However, that now appears unlikely after the Buccaneers' rejection.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Bucs won’t be helping Liam Coen in Jacksonville. After watching him renege on a deal that would’ve made him the highest paid offensive coordinator only to take the Jags HC job, they’ve now blocked him from hiring OL coach Kevin Carberry and assistant OL coach Brian Picucci, who worked with him at Kentucky," NFL analyst Rick Stroud wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

The hiring process for Liam Coen as the Jaguars’ head coach drew significant criticism, especially regarding how he handled the situation. Initially, Coen was the favorite to be Jacksonville’s next head coach, but he removed himself from consideration.

Later, the Buccaneers were reportedly willing to offer him a deal that could have made him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in NFL history. However, soon after, the Jaguars fired their general manager, Trent Baalke, and Coen ultimately joined Jacksonville, turning down Tampa Bay’s offer.

Following Coen’s departure from the Buccaneers, the team has seemingly drawn a line in the sand, refusing to cooperate with him in his hiring efforts for the Jaguars.

It is important to note that Brian Picucci and Coen previously worked together at the University of Kentucky before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024.

Liam Coen wants Jaguars to focus on winning games

Working in this new position is challenging, but Liam Coen is looking forward to navigating it. He wants the Jaguars to focus on winning games.

"How can we go from beating ourselves and losing games to ultimately going to take care of ourselves, play clean football and go win and give ourselves opportunities to win games and not lose them," Coen said (via SI). "We get beat, we get beat. That's gonna happen. but to go lose them versus being an opportunity to go win them. That's a different world."

Liam Coen has extensive experience as an offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and assistant wide receivers coach over the years. However, it is the first time he has taken on the role of head coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.