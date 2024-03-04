NFL Free Agency 2024: 4 moves Denver Broncos need to make right now feat. Teddy Bridgewater

The Denver Broncos are embarking on perhaps the most difficult offseason in franchise history with many expecting Russell Wilson to be off the roster. Not only will the team be one quarterback fewer, but they'll still be paying a quarterback-like salary to Wilson in addition to needing to reset much of the roster.

The NFL Draft can only do so much. Of course, considering Denver's cap struggles, four moves are likely possible. However, if the team can get one or two done, it would be a free agency period viewed as a win for Denver Broncos fans. Here are moves that the franchise needs to make as soon as possible.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater at Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens

The team's former quarterback is 31 years old and, following a backup quarterback stint with the Detroit Lions, he is technically retired. However, plopping down a contract with an opportunity to start immediately could change anyone's tune. Getting paired with a head coach who gave him some of the best statistical football of his career would be a bonus.

The Broncos can certainly destroy the salary of his new job as a head coach at Miami Northwestern. According to Reuters, the job is still in its infancy, so the time to strike would be now.

With Payton, Teddy Bridgewater had a run in which he threw for nine touchdowns and two interceptions, including a 5-0 run. He would likely cost a fraction of Wilson's salary but with an equal if not greater opportunity to explode in what would be his second season working with Courtland Sutton.

#2 Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel at New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

The Denver Broncos have had a problem for several years at wide receiver. Their pass-catchers have been hyped up, but often have come up short, Courtland Sutton aside. The best way to test the receiver's true ability is to throw in a mid-level receiver and see where he places in the depth chart. If he rises to the top, Denver has issues.

However, if not, the Broncos can continue to draft the position as often as they have since losing Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Curtis Samuel would be a top option. He has been with the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers for multiple seasons, turning in similar numbers yearly, with roughly 600 being the mode.

#3 Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs at Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

If the Denver Broncos want to hold off on the experiment at wide receiver and allow Marvin Mims a chance to flourish first, they can turn to running back. Javonte Williams is heading into his fourth season still hoping to get his first 1000-yard season. Reggie Bush-like late starts are a rarity, and it's time for Denver to find some stability.

Jacobs might be a bit on the expensive side for the cap-strapped Denver Broncos, but for a team desperate to take some pressure off a potential premium rookie quarterback in 2024, they'll need some ammunition. Jacobs had a 1600-yard season two years ago and 805 yards a year ago in a distraction-riddled performance. If there's a reliable veteran at the position available, it could be him.

#4 Chris Jones

Chris Jones at Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

Once upon a time, Denver Broncos legends Von Miller and Demarcus Ware gave opponents fits on the defensive line. However, those days are long gone. The team needs a star up front and Jones could be that. Plus, getting any inside information on Steve Spagnuolo's defense could be a bonus as Vance Joseph searches for a way for Denver to shut down Mahomes in 2024.

Jones turned in 10.5 sacks in 16 games of action last season, proving he can still get the job done in what will be an age-30 season. He could be a pricey addition, but if the Denver Broncos are not going to explode with offense in 2024 due to a likely horizontal move at quarterback, the defense needs an investment.