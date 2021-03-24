NFL Free Agency: Atlanta Falcons agree to a 2-year, $5.5 million deal with RB Mike Davis

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement to sign former Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis. The veteran will sign a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the team. Mike Davis filled in for the Panthers while Christian McCaffrey was out with an injury during the 2020 NFL season.

The Atlanta Falcons have signed veteran running backs in each of the last two off-seasons. Last off-season, they signed former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Mike Davis totaled over 1,000 yards from scrimmage filling in for Christian McCaffrey last season. He showed he can handle a heavy workload and is a really solid pass catcher.



Current Falcons RB depth chart: Mike Davis, Ito Smith, Qadree Allison.



Nice add for Atlanta. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 23, 2021

Signing Mike Davis may mean that the Atlanta Falcons are not planning on bringing back Todd Gurley. Let's take a look at how Mike Davis can contribute to the Atlanta Falcons' rushing attack in the 2021-2022 NFL season.

NFL Free Agency: How does Mike Davis help the Falcons run game in 2021?

Atlanta Falcons sign RB Mike Davis

Mike Davis started 12 games for the Carolina Panthers during the 2020-2021 NFL season. This was the first time he started double-digit games in a single season in his NFL career.

Davis now has the opportunity to do something that he has never done in his career. The veteran has the opportunity to become the lead running back for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. During the 2020 NFL season, Mike Davis showed flashes of being able to lead a team on the ground.

He will now have the chance to prove that he deserves to be the first option for a team at the running back position. Davis put together a good 2020 season with the Panthers, posting the second-best season of his career. Let's take a look at the Mike Davis' stats from the 2020 NFL season.

Advertisement

Highest missed tackle rate per touch since 2019



🔹 Mike Davis - 27%

🔹 Nick Chubb - 27%

🔹 Kareem Hunt - 26% pic.twitter.com/i947yWMRAb — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 23, 2021

Mike Davis' 2020-2021 NFL season Stats

-- Carries: 165

-- Rushing yards: 644 yards

-- Touchdowns: 6

His production may not turn heads when looking at his stats from last season, but he was a bright spot on the Panthers' offense last season. The Atlanta Falcons will utilize Mike Davis more than the Panthers. Atlanta uses their running game to set up their passing game, which is where they do the majority of their damage against opponents. In Mike Davis, the Falcons are getting a running back who is not afraid to lower his shoulders and plow through defenders.