NFL Free Agency: Baltimore Ravens' search for a WR is over after signing Sammy Watkins

The Baltimore Ravens have been searching for a wide receiver to help Lamar Jackson. They've finally found one in Sammy Watkins this off-season. The Baltimore Ravens agreed a one-year, $6 million deal with Watkins on Friday.

The Baltimore Ravens almost landed JuJu Smith-Schuster and made a run at wide receiver Kenny Golladay but missed out on both players.

Sammy Watkins has spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. With Watkins going from Patrick Mahomes to Lamar Jackson, it doesn't get any better than this for an NFL wide receiver.

On that note, let's take a look at how Sammy Watkins can improve the Baltimore Ravens offense during the 2021 NFL season.

NFL Free Agency: How can Sammy Watkins help the Baltimore Ravens offense in 2021?

Sammy Watkins is entering his eighth NFL season in 2021. Watkins has spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams. He has had most his success with the Buffalo Bills early on in his NFL career.

Sammy Watkins comes into the Baltimore Ravens and immediately becomes their top wide receiver in offense. Watkins was a solid number three option for the Chiefs behind Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelcee.

Let's take a look at how Sammy Watkins has contributed to all three NFL teams he has played for in his NFL career.

Sammy Watkins' Career Stats

-- Receptions: 321.

-- Receiving yards: 4,665.

-- Touchdowns: 33.

Sammy Watkins has caught 58.8% of the passes thrown his way during his career in the NFL.

He also averages 14.5 yards per reception and has only dropped eight passes in the last three years. Current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown came close to dropping eight passes during the 2020-21 NFL season, with six drops.

Sammy Watkins had his best NFL season in 2015. Watkins caught 60 passes for 1,047 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. This was the only time he went over 1,000 yards receiving in a single season.

Watkins was the best wide receiver available for the Baltimore Ravens and could improve their offense.

Baltimore Ravens will most likely draft a wide receiver within the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. Adding Sammy Watkins is definitely a step in the right direction for the Baltimore Ravens. They knew coming into the 2021 off-season that they needed to get Lamar Jackson help.

Watkins will definitely give Jackson a boost at the wide receiver position in 2021.