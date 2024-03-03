There’s just one day of workouts left before the books will be closed on the 2024 NFL Combine and everyone leaves town. Yet the news and chatter from the entire week will affect teams around the league over the coming months. Here’s a final report from Indianapolis.

For several weeks now, I’ve reported on Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who the team reportedly placed the franchise tag on two days ago. Sneed was slated to hit free agency, yet one look at the depth chart and it’s more than Sneed the team needs to worry about.

Derrick Nnadi, Willie Gay, Mike Danna, and punter Tommy Townsend are just a few of the players expected to hit the free agent market, as is All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Sources here in Indianapolis say that the Chiefs are working hard to lock up Jones and then will reevaluate their salary-cap situation and try to work to bring back the others.

Is Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson on the trading block? The short answer is possibly, if the price is right.

The 2019 third-round pick is in the final year of the two-year extension he signed in November 2022 and is due more than $11 million this upcoming season, including salary and bonuses. In 14 games last season, Johnson caught 51 passes for 717 yards with five touchdowns. He turned in a career year in 2021 with 107 catches for 1,161 yards with eight touchdowns.

While it’s not fair to say Johnson is on the trading block, several people tell me the Steelers are open to moving the receiver if they receive fair compensation.

While the New England Patriots officially cut ties with J.C. Jackson on Saturday, I’ve been told the door has been left open for a return once the cornerback gets his off-the-field issues in order. The Patriots acquired Jackson from the Los Angeles Chargers last October, and he started six games for the team before being put on the non-football injury list. The reason given by the agent was “mental health issues,” which Jackson has been working to resolve.