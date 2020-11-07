The New York Jets are 0-8, the NFL's only remaining winless team this season. They'll try again for their first victory in Week 9 on "Monday Night Football" against the New England Patriots.

The New York Jets will go into that game with a bit less talent on their defense, as the team released cornerback Quincy Wilson on Friday.

Wilson was a second-round draft pick in 2017 out of the University of Florida. He began his pro career with the Indianapolis Colts, but in three seasons he could never make it as a full-time starter for the Colts. This past offseason, Indianapolis traded Wilson to the New York Jets for a sixth-round draft pick.

With the Jets, however, Wilson still couldn't reach the potential he had coming out of college. He appeared in just three of the New York Jets' eight games, making one start and recording one tackle.

For his career, Wilson has compiled 62 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Cornerbacks are in high demand in the NFL these days, so there's a good chance Wilson can get picked up by another team this season. The Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks are at the bottom of the NFL for passing yards allowed and could use depth in the secondary.

Wilson could also get a look from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is a Florida native, and the Jaguars are the NFL's fifth-worst defense in passing yards allowed.