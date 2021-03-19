NFL Free Agency: Los Angeles Chargers sign TE Jared Cook

The Los Angeles Chargers lost their starting tight end Hunter Henry to the New England Patriots due to free agency. When looking at the options at tight end that are left of the free agent group, Jared Cook appeared to be the next best option and the Los Angeles Chargers have now completed the signing. The team are receiving a veteran tight end that has a lot of football left in the tank.

Jared Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal on Thursday. Cook turns 34-years-old next month and will be entering his 13th NFL season in 2021. He spent the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints before being released to free up cap space.

The Los Angeles Chargers should feel good about this signing, especially after the last two seasons Jared Cook put together. Justin Herbert should also feel good about his protection for the 2021 season, with the Chargers adding an offensive lineman during free agency. He now has a reliable veteran pass catching tight end to throw the football to.

TE Jared Cook to the Chargers - 1-year, $6mil max, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

Let's take a look at how Jared Cook can contribute to the Los Angeles Chargers offense in the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Los Angeles Chargers TE Jared Cook

Jared Cook can bring one thing that the Los Angeles Chargers are missing on their offense, which is experience. He bring 13 years of experience, including multiple playoff appearances. Jared Cook has made it to the NFL playoffs in back-to-back years with the New Orleans Saints. His third appearance was back in 2016, when he was a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Jared Cook put up career-high numbers in touchdowns with the Saints over the past two seasons. He also doubled the number of touchdowns he scored with the Titans, Rams, and Raiders. Let's take a look at how Jared Cook contributed to the New Orleans Saints.

The Chargers have signed TE Jared Cook ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8TPvuTKuj8 — Chargers Swap (@ChargerSwap) March 18, 2021

Jared Cook's Stats with the New Orleans Saints

-- Receptions: 80

-- Receiving yards: 1,209 yards

-- Touchdowns: 16

Jared Cook scored nine touchdowns in the 2019 season and seven touchdowns last season. In four years with the Titans, he scored a total of eight touchdowns. Fans will be excited to see how Cook fits in with the Chargers, as one thing Justin Herbert does well is throw the football.

Jared Cook gives Justin Herbert a security blanket to throw the football to when he's in a tough spot. Cook's acquisition is a huge signing for the Los Angeles Chargers.