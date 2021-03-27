NFL Free Agency: Los Angeles Chargers sign veteran QB Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers have just signed one of the best back-up quarterbacks in the NFL - Chase Daniel.

Daniel has been a back-up quarterback for most of his NFL career. The Los Angeles Chargers have got a back-up quarterback who learned a lot from future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

The Detroit Lions were shopping for the veteran but failed to find suitors for a deal. After the Lions failed to find trade partners for Daniel, they released him because they needed cap space.

The deal between Chase Daniel and the Los Angeles Chargers is a one-year one. But the only compensation that has been reported is the $1.5 million in guarantees from his contract with the Lions.

On that note, let's take a look at how the arrival of Chase Daniel can help the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2021-22 NFL season.

NFL Free Agency: How can Chase Daniel help the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021?

Los Angeles Chargers QB Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Chase Daniel for one reason only: to mentor Justin Herbert.

Chase Daniel already knows the offense the Chargers will run during the 2021-22 season. That's because Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was the quarterbacks' coach when Chase Daniel played for the Saints.

Veteran QB Chase Daniel is signing a one-year deal with the Chargers, per source. Deal has $1.5 million in guarantees remaining from his contract with the Lions. Daniel reunites with his former coaches Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi and will mentor Rookie-of-Year Justin Herbert. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2021

The Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was an assistant with the Chicago Bears when Chase Daniel was the back-up to Mitchell Trubisky.

Los Angeles will utilize Daniel's knowledge of the offense to help Justin Herbert. Not to mention adding a veteran presence in the quarterback room holds a lot of value for an NFL team.

The Los Angeles Chargers lost their veteran back-up Tyrod Taylor to the Houston Texans through free agency. After losing Taylor, the Chargers have Easton Stick as the back-up to Justin Herbert. Stick and Herbert have a combined experience of three years in the NFL.

Chase Daniel will be entering his 12th NFL season in 2021. Some NFL experts call Daniel a 'professional' back-up quarterback. He received this nickname because he has only started five out of a possible 69 games in his NFL career.

Can’t wait to get to L.A to wear those powder blues baby!! LETS GO!!!! #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/BSIUvnWASA — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) March 27, 2021

Nevertheless, Chase Daniel is thrilled to join the Los Angeles Chargers. He posted this statement on his Twitter page:

"Can't wait to get to LA to wear those powder blues baby!! LETS GO!!!! #BoltUP."

Daniel will battle Easton Stick for the number two quarterback position at the Los Angeles Chargers. But in reality, he's with the Chargers as an extra coach on and off the field for Herbert.