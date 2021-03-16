NFL Free Agency: New England Patriots sign WR Nelson Agholor

The New England Patriots struck again on Monday. New England reached a deal with former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor. The deal is for two-years, $26 million.

Bill Belichick is not messing around this off-season and wants to rebuild now and fast. The New England Patriots offense and defense will have a number of new faces. With the new calendar year starting on Wednesday, the Patriots are off to a great start.

The Patriots get a new offensive weapon in Nelson Agholor 💪 pic.twitter.com/iriBaC2mFO — Patriots Nation (@PatsNationCP) March 16, 2021

Let's take a look at how signing Nelson Agholor will help the New England Patriots offense during the 2021-2022 NFL season.

NFL Free Agency: How does signing Nelson Agholor help the New England Patriots offense in 2021?

New England Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

The New England Patriots are in need of wide receivers and have been for a long time now. Nelson Agholor is a great start after the Patriots added tight end Jonnu Smith. After spending the beginning of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Nelson Agholor spent one year with the Las Vegas Raiders.

During the 2020-2021 NFL season, Nelson Agholor posted a career high in receiving yards and tied his career high in touchdowns. Agholor was a big help to Derek Carr in 2020. He finished second in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns to Raiders tight end Darren Waller in 2020.

Nelson Agholor: 6 REC TDs on throws 20+ yards this season



Only Tyreek Hill had more (8) pic.twitter.com/OxKUPK6hIY — PFF (@PFF) March 14, 2021

Advertisement

Nelson Agholor's 2020-2021 NFL season Stats

-- Receptions: 48

-- Receiving yards: 896 yards

-- Touchdowns: 8

Nelson Agholor's eight touchdowns tied the number of passing touchdowns that Cam Newton threw for the New England Patriots in 2020. The New England Patriots threw 12 total touchdown passes and two of the 12 were thrown by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. New England know that if they want it to work with Newton at quarterback they need to surround him with more options.

Bill Belichick has done well so far by adding tight ends Jonnu Smith and Nelson Agholor. The New England Patriots wide receiver group consists of Nelson Agholor, Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, and Damiere Byrd. It's not the best wide receiving group in the NFL, but adding Nelson Agholor does give them a boost.

The New England Patriots have made huge changes to their roster on Monday adding a lot of talent. It's easy to say that Belichick is not done adding talent this off-season. Let's not forget the Patriots have a game against Tom Brady in 2021 and that's a game Bill Belichick does not want to lose.