NFL Free Agency: New York Jets sign Dan Feeney

Another Los Angeles Chargers free agent has flown the coop and won't be returning for the 2021 season. Dan Feeney has landed with the New York Jets, who have now secured their first offensive lineman of the season.

Feeney secured a one-year contract worth $3.5 million, although the deal could rise to $4.25 million, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. However, there are no specifics released yet in regards to his contract details.

Dan Feeney’s deal with the Jets is 1 year, $3.5 million that could get up to $4.25 million, per source. Feeney can play guard and center. #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) March 18, 2021

Despite Feeney's seemingly mediocre ability, he allowed 24 hurries and 33 pressures this past season – the most by any center in the NFL. According to PFF, Feeney had an overall grade of 48.2 last season, allowed four sacks, and committed two penalties last year.

worst to first for Justin Herbert:



Chargers 2020 C Dan Feeney allowed the MOST hurries (24) and pressures (33) of any center last year



new C Corey Linsley allowed the FEWEST hurries (1) and pressures (4) of any center last year (min 700 snaps)



also...zero penalties for Linsley https://t.co/3bCpd33Kyz — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 15, 2021

However, Dan Feeney is reliable and has played in all 57 games since taking over as a starter.

#Jets agreed to contract terms with former #Chargers 3rd-round pick G/C Dan Feeney, source said.



He started 57 games in his 4 seasons of play. Has started at LG, C. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 18, 2021

NFL Free Agency: What does Dan Feeney bring to the New York Jets?

Feeney will provide the New York Jets with an added level of depth and versatility along the offensive line because of his capacity to play both center and guard. Still, he will likely be a backup for both positions in 2021.

Feeney was a 2017 third-round pick from Indiana. During his college ball years, he received a fair bit of hype. He was named to Big Ten's "most underrated position group" and set an Indian single-season record with 3,163 rushing yards.

Dan Feeney received the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy and by the end of his college career, had earned his second All-American Team honors by the Associated Press.

He debuted his NFL career as a left guard in a 13-21 loss to the New England Patriots after guard Matt Slauson suffered a season-ending injury. Dan Feeney was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. After his first three years in the NFL, he moved to center after Mike Pouncey's season-ending hip surgery in 2020.

The New York Jets' former left guard Alex Lewis and right guard Greg Van Roten are both candidates to be cut going into the 2021 NFL season, unlike Connor McGovern who, despite his struggles at center, will still play for the New York Jets.

With Dan Feeney joining the interior offensive line, the New York Jets have more flexibility but the ripple effect of his signing remains unclear.

As for the Chargers, they recently signed free agents Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler and will have four new starters going into the new league year; the only retainer is right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

Dan Feeney was avidly inconsistent in pass protection; sometimes, he would hit a stride as a run-blocker, but the Chargers let him go after he never established the consistency they had sought.