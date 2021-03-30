NFL Free Agency: Nose tackle Danny Shelton signs for the New York Giants

Danny Shelton, the former nose tackle of the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Detroit Lions, has signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants.

Danny Shelton spent last season with the Detroit Lions, where he was a prominent feature in defense. The big man appeared in 12 games during the 2020 season, contributing 24 total tackles, three quarterback hits, and one sack. Unfortunately, Shelton missed the final games of the season through injury. The former University of Washington star was reactivated from IR in January, but the Lions opted not to offer him a new deal regardless.

It would seem the Giants have brought Shelton to the MetLife Stadium for two reasons: to provide competition for Austin Johnson, who the Giants tied down to a new deal just a fortnight ago, and as part of the solution to replace the recently departed Dalvin Tomlinson. The defensive tackle put pen to paper on a $21 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings last week in one of the biggest free agency deals so far this window.

Danny Shelton's career to date

Danny Shelton was a first-round (No.12 overall) pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. After three seasons in Cleveland, Bill Belichick made a beeline for Shelton during the 2018 offseason, trading for him in a deal that saw the Browns receive a third-round pick in the 2019 Draft from the Patriots, in exchange for Shelton and a fifth-round pick in 2018.

Danny Shelton put in a steady campaign in 2018, but he probably enjoyed the best season of his career to date in 2019: the nose tackle chipped in with three sacks during a regular season that paved the way for the New England Patriots' most recent Super Bowl win.

Perhaps it was Shelton leaving, and not Tom Brady, that has been the reason for the Pats' decline.

