NFL Free Agency rumors: Aaron Rodgers' teammate seen as 'best' cornerback choice ahead of 2025 season

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports DJ Reed has become the most sought-after cornerback in the 2025 NFL Free Agency market. At least 10 teams are reportedly targeting defensive backs when free agency opens in March.

Reed, 28, the fifth-round draft pick out of Kansas State has transformed from a 49ers rookie to a premier NFL corner.

In 2024, DJ Reed appeared in 14 games for the New York Jets, recording 64 total tackles, one sack, and 11 pass deflections. Over three seasons, he's accumulated two interceptions, 32 pass breakups, 220 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 1.0 sacks.

DJ Reed's current contract - a three-year, $33 million deal signed with the Jets in March 2022 - reflects his rising market value.

49ers' potential redemption story for cornerback DJ Reed

The San Francisco 49ers face an opportunity to rectify a past personnel decision. In 2020, they waived Reed with a non-football injury designation, which ultimately benefited other teams. General manager John Lynch acknowledged the situation at the time, stating, "The earliest we might've had D.J. back, was early November, but it's a four-to-six month injury."

After being waived, DJ Reed was claimed by the Seattle Seahawks. He played 10 games that year, logging a career-high 560 snaps and transitioning to cornerback full-time.

The 49ers' secondary could potentially benefit from Reed's return. With current cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green, Reed would add significant depth and experience. However, financial considerations might complicate a potential reunion.

NFLTradeRumors.co first reported on February 5, 2025, that Reed has made clear his intentions to test free agency after spending three years with the Jets.

Several potential landing spots emerge for Reed's considerable talents. The Arizona Cardinals, struggling with defensive back depth, could view Reed as an immediate impact player. The Las Vegas Raiders have long sought consistent cornerback performance, making Reed an attractive target.

Teams with aging secondaries might find Reed particularly appealing. The Green Bay Packers, in a transition phase, could leverage his versatility and experience.

As the NFL free agency period approaches, all eyes will be on Reed and the potential landing spots for this rising defensive star.

