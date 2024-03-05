NFL Free Agency rumors: Jets make stance clear on Jamal Adams reunion after Seahawks cut

On July 25, 2020, the Seattle Seahawks acquired safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets in a big trade. The Seahawks sent New York safety Bradley McDougald and their first and third-round draft picks in the 2021 NFL draft, as well as a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft, in exchange for Adams.

After four seasons in Seattle, the Seahawks released Adams on Tuesday.

At 28, Adams becomes the newest defensive free agent that should garner interest across the NFL. However, one of those teams will not be his former, the New York Jets.

Reporter Connor Hughes posted on X that the Jets have zero interest in a reunion bringing Adams back.

"The #Jets have 'zero' interest in a reunion with recently-released safety Jamal Adams, multiple sources told @SNYtv, despite social media rumblings that Adams wants to come back to #NYJ," Hughes wrote.

In seven seasons, Adams has made the Pro Bowl three times (2018-2020) and has been named All-Pro three times.

He was more productive and played better in his early seasons with the Jets. He's only played in 10 combined games the last two seasons and didn't account for a single turnover.

The Seattle Seahawks released Quandre Diggs on top of letting go Jamal Adams

Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams tackling Cooper Kupp during the wild-card Round - Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Besides releasing Jamal Adams, the Seattle Seahawks also moved on from their other safety, Quandre Diggs.

The two cuts free up $27.5 million in cap space for the Seahawks this offseason.

Diggs was traded to the Seahawks in 2019 and played with them for the last four and a half seasons. He's been a three-time Pro Bowler and has 580 combined tackles, one sack, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 56 pass deflections, 24 interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

Both Diggs and Adams will gain some interest in free agency as Seattle will re-vamp the back half of its secondary.