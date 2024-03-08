All eyes are on Russell Wilson this week, with the nine-time Pro Bowler officially allowed to look for a new home in the National Football League. Wilson's tenure with the Denver Broncos clearly didn't go according to plan, despite the new regime's utmost confidence that he would live up to the $242.5 million contract extension he signed after the trade.

Now, Wilson will have to find a new NFL team to play for in 2024 as the Broncos look to hit reset. However, it appears Wilson is already doing his part to land a new job.

Russell Wilson to Steelers speculation heats up

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Wilson was spotted at Newark Airport catching a flight to Pittsburgh to visit the Steelers on Friday, March 8.

Expand Tweet

It must be noted, however, that the Steelers can only sign Russell Wilson to a deal after March 13, which is when the league's legal tampering period is set to begin.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, soon after Wilson's reported flight to Pittsburgh came to light, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Wilson had an "exploratory meeting" with the New York Giants before boarding the flight at Newark Airport.

Rich Eisen reported this week that the Giants are "absolutely done" with Daniel Jones and have a touch of buyer's remorse after handing him a four-year, $160 million deal last year.

Wilson offers the Steelers an intriguing option in 2024. He has five years left on the extension he signed in Denver. Since they've chosen to cut Wilson, the Broncos will take a $85 million hit in dead cap money over the next two years, which is by far the largest in NFL history.

Wilson could also be an affordable option for Pittsburgh, in the sense that the Broncos owe him $39 million in 2024. Whatever salary he's paid in Pittsburgh will be deducted from the $39 million, but he can still take a veteran's minimum deal, which is set at $915,000 for the 2024 NFL season.

Expand Tweet

Broncos Ring-of-Famer lets loose on Russell Wilson disaster

Karl Mecklenburg, arguably one of the greatest defenders in Broncos history, took to X to vent his frustrations on the Russell Wilson situation. Mecklenburg wrote:

"Russell Wilson isn’t a leader. The foolishness that went on in his first year at Denver with a private coach, his own office at the facility, and family at training camp when other players didn’t have those privileges, proved his self centeredness."

NFL legend Warren Moon, however, took a different view. In an interview with TMZ, Moon said Wilson still has a lot to offer in 2024.

Moon said that there's "no question, Russell can be very effective," adding that whichever team signs him will have to surround him with talent and have a good offensive scheme, something the Steelers will hope comes from Arthur Smith this year.