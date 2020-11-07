The Seattle Seahawks were so ravaged by injuries at running back last season that they brought Marshawn Lynch out of retirement just to have some depth at the position going into the playoffs.

While "Beast Mode" provided some nostalgic moments for the Seattle fans, at 33 years old he clearly wasn't the player he used to be. His comeback ended when the Seattle Seahawks' playoff run ended in Green Bay.

This season, the Seattle Seahawks are again headed for a playoff berth at 6-1, but they're again dealing with injuries at running back and need some help. Starter Chris Carson (foot) and backup Carlos Hyde (hamstring) have been ruled out of their Week 9 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The Seattle Seahawks recently signed Alex Collins to their practice squad and could bring him up to the main roster for this week's game, and they are also scheduling a tryout for Bo Scarbrough.

Ever since he arrived at the University of Alabama as a five-star recruit in 2014, Scarbrough has been subject to sky-high expectations that he mostly failed to meet.

He suffered a torn ACL that delayed his college debut to 2015. Expected to be the next great Alabama running back in the lineage that includes Derrick Henry, Mark Ingram and Shaun Alexander, Scarbrough was good but not great. He was voted Peach Bowl MVP in 2016 and he was on two Crimson Tide national championship squads, but he never cracked 1,000 yards rushing in a season and didn't win any All-American or even All-SEC nods.

Bo Scarbrough was on another level in the 2016 postseason

- 364 combined rushing yards, and 6 TDs in 3 games (SEC Championship, Peach Bowl/CFP Semifinal, and National Championship)

- 93 yards, 2 TDs vs. Clemson in 2.5 quarters (left with broken leg in 3rd quarter) pic.twitter.com/XlMmPWqm3F — SEC Football Vids (@SECFootballVids) May 14, 2020

NFL Free Agency: Scarbrough had a previous stint with Seattle Seahawks

Advertisement

Scarbrough went pro early, but wasn't taken until the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He was released in training camp, then he spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks' practice squads.

Scarbrough finally made his official NFL debut in 2019 on his fourth team, the Detroit Lions. He appeared in six games and rushed for 377 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

This season, Scarbrough was on the Lions but hadn't played before he was cut this week. The Seattle Seahawks are bringing him in for a potential second stint with the team.