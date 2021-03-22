NFL Free Agency: Tennessee Titans reach a deal with former Rams WR Josh Reynolds

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have reached a one-year deal with former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds. The Titans needed to sign a wide receiver this offseason and it appears as though they have got their man, although Tennessee hasn't announced the amount of the one-year deal just yet.

The Titans needed to sign a wide receiver this offseason to replace the pieces they lost on offense, such as Corey Davis, who departed for the New York Jets during this free agency period. The Tennessee Titans also lost their number one tight end to the New England Patriots.

The Titans adding some weapons. Josh Reynolds will sign with the Tennessee Titans, per source.

The wide receiver had a few great options including the Kansas City Chiefs, but he chose to go play for the Titans. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 22, 2021

This took away the pivotal pieces from the Titans' passing attack in the 2020 NFL season. Adding Josh Reynolds places a band-aid on the wound for the Tennessee Titans. Reynolds is coming off a 52-reception year with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.

NFL Free Agency: How can Josh Reynolds contribute to the Titans offense in 2021?

Tennessee Titans WR Josh Reynolds

Josh Reynolds can contribute to the Tennessee Titans by being a reliable target for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Since the 2018-2019 NFL season, Josh Reynolds has only dropped eight passes and has also racked up 853 yards for the Rams over the last three seasons.

Reynolds has started 24 out of a possible 64 games for the Los Angeles Rams since being drafted during the 2017 NFL Draft. When looking at Josh Reynolds' career stats over the past four years, it shows that he is a steady contributor. The Tennessee Titans signed Josh Reynolds to do just that - contribute to their offense and be a good number two alongside A.J. Brown.

The #Titans have signed former #Rams WR Josh Reynolds.



Reynolds showed a lot of potential with the Rams in a reserve role in recent years. pic.twitter.com/lw7FNn6IkG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 22, 2021

Josh Reynolds Career Stats

-- Receptions: 113

-- Receiving yards: 1,450 yards

-- Touchdowns: 9

Josh Reynolds isn't a wide receiver that can come in and take over a football game. He's been a reliable option for Jared Goff and a good second or third wide receiver for the Rams offense. He will take on a bigger role with the Tennessee Titans in 2021 as their number two.

Reynolds has the ability to make appearances on both the outside and in the slot for the Tennessee Titans. Depending on what other moves the Titans make this offseason, Josh Reynolds should play a significant role in their offense in 2021. Reynolds is the first free agent wide receiver that the Tennessee Titans have signed this offseason and they will be hoping that it pays off and he can replace Corey Davis in 2021.