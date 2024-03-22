NFL free agency - Texans strengthen their defense by signing $3,250,000 cornerback

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Houston Texans and cornerback C.J. Henderson have agreed a one-year deal. He will join Derek Stingley Jr. and free-agent acquisition Jeff Okudah at the top of the Texans cornerback depth chart.

His addition would improve a Texans pass defense that ranked 23rd in passing yards allowed per game (234.1) last season. Meanwhile, the Texans signed Okudah and Henderson even though Steven Nelson is still a free agent. Nelson was Houston’s third-ranked cornerback last season, with a 72.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Henderson has played for the Carolina Panthers since Sept. 2021, after the Jacksonville Jaguars traded him for tight end Dan Arnold. The Jaguars selected him ninth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, eight spots behind Joe Burrow.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Florida standout had impressive credentials leading into that draft. He was a Second-Team All-SEC member in 2017 and 2018 and First-Team All-SEC in 2019. He ended his Gators career with 93 tackles (eight for negative yardage), 20 pass deflections, six interceptions, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and two touchdowns.

Apart from those numbers, running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds during the 2020 Scouting Combine improved his draft stock. Hence, Jacksonville gambled on him via a four-year, $20.5 million contract.

Henderson played eight games in his first season with the Jaguars, finishing with 36 tackles, six pass deflections, an interception, and a forced fumble. But two games into the 2021 season, the Jaguars traded him to the Panthers. He played 12 games in his sophomore NFL year, tallying 39 tackles and two pass deflections.

The 2022 season is C.J. Henderson’s best because he played all 17 games, the only regular season he has completed. As a result, he had career highs in total tackles (58), pass deflections (six), and interceptions (two).

Last season, Henderson ended with 39 tackles, two pass deflections, and a sack in 12 games.

Texans cornerbacks may have their hands full against AFC South wideouts

C.J. Henderson and his fellow Houston defensive backs must keep their guard up against their division rivals.

Otherwise, Gabriel Davis and Christian Kirk may torch them when they face the Jaguars. Against the Indianapolis Colts, they must pay attention to Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs on the field.

However, the Tennessee Titans might be their biggest challenge. Apart from DeAndre Hopkins, they must also contain Calvin Ridley, who signed a four-year, $92 million contract with the Texans’ rivals.