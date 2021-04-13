NFL Free Agency: Thaddeus Moss signs with Cincinnati Bengals and reunites with Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow and Thaddeus Moss will once again be teammates at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thaddeus Moss was Joe Burrow's tight end at LSU and the two won the College Football Playoff National Championship Game together in 2019. On Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals reunited the former LSU teammates when they signed Thaddeus Moss. It's easy to guess that Burrow might have had something to do with the signing of Moss.

There's a good chance that the Cincinnati Bengals will draft another former teammate of Burrow during the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati are the front runners to draft former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. It looks even more promising now that they have signed Thaddeus Moss.

NFL Free Agency: How does signing Thaddeus Moss help Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021?

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Thaddeus Moss was a member of the 2018-2019 LSU Tigers team that is arguably one of the best teams in the history of college football. The Cincinnati Bengals most likely signed Moss because of the history he has with Burrow. In the 12 games that the two played together at LSU, Thaddeus Moss caught 47 passes for 570 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

We've acquired TE Thaddeus Moss on waivers from Washington. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 12, 2021

Signing Thaddeus Moss will make Joe Burrow feel more at home. If the Bengals decide to draft Ja'Marr Chase, it will add another familiar face to Cincinnati's offense. It'll be a home run for the Bengals offense having these three former team-mates playing together.

There's still a toss up on how Thaddeus Moss will fit into the Bengals team. Cincinnati has five tight ends on their roster, and Moss has the opportunity to move up the depth chart.

Priority number one for Thaddeus Moss is to get 100% healthy before trying to make an impact for the Bengals. When healthy, Moss proved at LSU that he can be a big contributor. He was one of Burrow's most reliable targets during their 2018-2019 championship run.

Former #LSU TE Thaddeus Moss will be reuniting with Joe Burrow after he was claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday:https://t.co/ucq4LE5hNi pic.twitter.com/ZaxhMkhKbE — TigerDroppings (@TigerDroppings) April 12, 2021

If Thaddeus Moss is healthy and able to give the same production that he did at LSU, this could be a huge win for the Bengals and Joe Burrow. However, if that doesn't work out, the Bengals have five other options at tight end. So regardless of whether Moss contributes or not, the Bengals should draft Ja'Marr Chase if he's available at number five.