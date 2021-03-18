NFL Free Agency: What is Justin Coleman's contract with the Dolphins?

ESPN broke the news that the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a one-year, $2.75 million deal with cornerback Justin Coleman. The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions. The six-year veteran also previously played for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Justin Coleman has appeared in 79 games and started 29 during his NFL career. The Miami Dolphins have a talented defense and just added more depth at cornerback. Let's take a look at how adding Justin Coleman will help the Miami Dolphins defense in the 2021 NFL season.

NFL Free Agency: Did the Miami Dolphins secondary get better by adding Justin Coleman?

The Dolphins are extremely talented on the defensive side of the football. They finished 27th in pass defense, giving up 273.3 receiving yards a game in the 2020 NFL season. They also gave up 21 passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks.

Dolphins are adding former Lions CB Justin Coleman on a 1-year deal worth up to $2.75M, source confirms.



Coleman is best at slot CB and can play special teams. Former Patriot. A good depth signing — can come in and compete with Noah Igbinoghene, Nik Needham for backup CB spots. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 17, 2021

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard led the NFL in interceptions with 10 interceptions during the 2020 NFL season. They also added Byron Jones last off-season. The Dolphins have talent at cornerback but felt they needed more and thus added Coleman to the roster.

Justin Coleman had the majority of his success in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks during the 2017 and 2018 NFL seasons. During the 2020 NFL season, Coleman lined up as a slot corner on the Detroit Lions defense. Let's take a look at Justin Coleman's production over the last six seasons in the NFL.

Justin Coleman's Career Stats

-- Total tackles: 211

-- Pass deflections: 41

-- Interceptions: 4

-- Touchdowns: 2

Justin Coleman had the best season of his career in 2017, racking up 43 total tackles, two interceptions and two touchdowns for the Seahawks. The Miami Dolphins are hoping to get the same production from Coleman that the Seahawks received.

If the Miami Dolphins utilize Justin Coleman as a slot corner, he could have a successful run with the Dolphins. The contract feels like a try-out for Coleman. If he performs well, the Dolphins will look to add more years and money to the deal.