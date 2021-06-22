NFL free-agent receiver Golden Tate reveals which teams he wants to join

Veteran NFL wide receiver Golden Tate is still without a team this off-season, but that hasn’t stopped the 32-year-old from revealing where he'd like to play in 2021.

Golden Tate told SiriusXM NFL Radio the NFL teams he would like to join this season, which includes being reunited with new LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

"I would love to go back home to Tennessee," Tate said. "Indy, over with Carson Wentz﻿. Obviously, the LA Rams would be fantastic with Stafford. I had my best years with Stafford. I really like the entire NFC West, to be honest."

Tate would love to catch passes from Matthew Stafford again in the NFL

It is easy to understand why Golden Tate would love to be catching balls from Stafford again. He had three 1000-plus yard seasons in Detroit with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback.

The Rams have a stacked receiving roster, so it seems unlikely Tate will receive an offer from the Los Angeles franchise this off-season.

Tate had a down season in 2020 with the New York Giants, where he only had 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns.

The 11-year NFL veteran still believes that he can be a quality, productive receiver, saying:

"I'm like a fine wine: I just get better with age," Tate said. "I haven't had any major injuries. For the most par,t I'm on the field. I think I've been great in the locker room. Unfortunately, last year was kind of a COVID (issue), and everything going on just didn't go my way as far as getting the ball. But I made the most of the opportunities that I did have. You look at when I did get the ball in my hands. I was making contested catches in the slot, down the field, wherever it may be. I'm looking forward to just getting opportunities. Because I have no doubt once I get opportunities, I'll prove how good I am, and how good I've been over the years."

Golden Tate has played 160 NFL games for four teams: the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He has 8,278 receiving yards and 46 touchdowns in his pro-football career so far.

The free agent wideout has made the Pro Bowl once and won Super Bowl XLVIII as a member of the Seattle Seahawks against the Denver Broncos.

