NFL games today TV schedule- January 16, 2021

With having the NFL Wild Card Playoff round off the Green Bay Packers will be coming into their divisional round meeting with the Rams well rested. Los Angles Rams are coming into Green Bay with a lot of momentum. The number one NFL offense and number one NFL defense will meet on Saturday and it should be one for the ages.

Two young quarterbacks will look to write their own history in the Saturday Night Football meeting between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have already shown that they are amongst the best in the NFL. On Saturday night they look to take one step closer to completing a chapter with winning a Super Bowl.

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: TV Schedule for Saturday

Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

When: January 16, 2021

Time: 4:35 p.m. EST

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to Watch on Cable Television: FOX

Spread: Green Bay Packers (-6.5), Los Angeles Rams (+6.5)

Money Line: Green Bay Packers (-310), Los Angeles Rams (+255)

Over/Under: 45.5

The history.

The tradition.

The Frozen Tundra.



This is playoff football at Lambeau Field. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/Ol7u410vhZ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 16, 2021

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills

When: January 16, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Where: Bills Stadium, Orchard Pack, New York

How to Watch on Cable Television: NBC

Spread: Buffalo Bills (-2.5), Baltimore Ravens (+2.5)

Money Line: Buffalo Bills (-140), Baltimore Ravens (+120)

Over/Under: 49.5

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Weather Reports

Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers Weather Report:

Green Bay, Wisconsin will be cloudy with a high of 36 degrees around kick off time for the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers game. Temperatures will drop as the game plays on Saturday. By time the fourth quarter hits the temperature could be at 32 degrees with a real feel of 25 degrees. No rain or snow is in the forecast for the game.

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills Weather Report:

Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills will be playing in a snow storm on Saturday Night Football. Snow fall is suppose to start at 7:00 p.m. in Orchard Park, New York. Temperature at kick off will be 32 degrees with a real feel of 14 degrees. There will be wind gusts of 20 mph in the west direction. This will be a fun game to watch when the Baltimore Ravens head to Orchard Park, New York to face the Buffalo Bills on Saturday Night Football.