NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 9 - November 7, 2021

The NFL Sunday has arrived for Week 9, with 12 games over the day - eight in the early slate, three in the afternoon, plus Sunday Night Football between the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams.

Titans vs. Rams, in fact, is the best game of the day, and it's great we'll be seeing them go against each other in primetime. We'll be missing Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19.

Lily Zhao @LilySZhao One day we will get Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in a game together One day we will get Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in a game together

Here's the complete list of games and information about the timings and where you can watch the NFL Week 9's Sunday matches:

NFL Week 9 TV Schedule - Sunday, November 7, 2021

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Game: Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Game: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Game: New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:05 p.m. EST.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. EST.

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. EST.

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams

TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Good Morning Football @gmfb Titans-Rams on Sunday night 🤩



What's the key to the game? Titans-Rams on Sunday night 🤩 What's the key to the game? https://t.co/kXYLzqcCSP

NFL Week 9 Live Streaming Options for Sunday games

FuboTV: Free 7-day Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access

Hulu: Free 7-day Trial Period Available

YouTube TV: Free 7-day Trial Period Available.

NFL Game Pass: Watch every game live and on-demand (Paid subscription).

Edited by Shivam Damohe