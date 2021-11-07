NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 9 - November 7, 2021

The NFL Sunday has arrived for Week 9, with 12 games over the day - eight in the early slate, three in the afternoon, plus Sunday Night Football between the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams.
Titans vs. Rams, in fact, is the best game of the day, and it's great we'll be seeing them go against each other in primetime. We'll be missing Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19.
Here's the complete list of games and information about the timings and where you can watch the NFL Week 9's Sunday matches:
NFL Week 9 TV Schedule - Sunday, November 7, 2021
Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.
Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Game: Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Game: Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Game: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.
Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Game: New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.
Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.
Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:05 p.m. EST.
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. EST.
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. EST.
Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams
TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST.
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
NFL Week 9 Live Streaming Options for Sunday games
FuboTV: Free 7-day Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access
Hulu: Free 7-day Trial Period Available
YouTube TV: Free 7-day Trial Period Available.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
NFL Game Pass: Watch every game live and on-demand (Paid subscription).