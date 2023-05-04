NFL Germany Games: Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs reportedly set to take on emerging NFC North team

Germany hosted an NFL regular season game for the first time ever last year as part of the International Series. The game featured Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who earned a dramatic victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

The interest the game generated resulted in the NFL announcing that they would return to the country every year until at least the conclusion of the 2025 season. In the 2023 season, another superstar quarterback will headline the action in Germany.

According to German outlet Bild, Patrick Mahomes will lead his Kansas City Chiefs against the rising Justin Fields and his Chicago Bears.

After hosting just one game during the 2022 NFL season, Germany will reportedly host two in 2023. The second game will feature a battle between two teams hoping to make the playoffs after just missing out last season. The New Orleans Saints and newly acquired quarterback Derek Carr will face off against Mac Jones and the New England Patriots.

How many international games will be played during the 2023 NFL season?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosts NFL game

The league has been focusing on expanding its popularity in countries outside the USA. This gave rise to the International Series, which features games in Germany, England, Mexico, and more.

In addition to the two games in Germany, the NFL will play three games in England during the 2023 season. This brings the total to five games for the International Series this year. The three "home" teams have been officially announced for the three London games, but their opponents are yet to be determined.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel across the pond once again to "host" their annual game at Wembley Stadium in London. The other two England games will also be played in London, but will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will serve as the host teams, with their opponents to be announced at a later date.

The complete NFL schedule is expected set to be released by May 11.

