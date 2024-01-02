“NFL got too cheap to pay referees”: Aaron Rodgers unleashes at Brad Allen's decision in Lions-Cowboys game

The Brad Allen situation has taken over the NFL, and Aaron Rodgers is the latest NFL star to weigh in on the situation. After what appeared to be a pretty stunning and controversial call sunk the Detroit Lions' chances of stealing a win with a two-point conversion, referee disdain reared its ugly head once again.

After ruling that a player did not report as eligible, the winning conversion didn't stand and the Lions lost by a single point. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and many others claimed that he did report, which put the focus back on Brad Allen for the call. Rodgers couldn't believe it and likened it to another infamous referee mistake.

Rodgers remembers when his team and himself were involved with a highly controversial decision that came down to refs that were hired as replacements:

“I was part of the Fail Mary when the NFL got too cheap to pay the referees what they’re due. They hired a bunch of people who didn’t deserve to be on a high school field. They couldn’t even ref my JC games."

He went on to discuss what happened in the recent game. He placed a bit of blame on the Lions before wondering what the referee was potentially thinking:

“Listen. There’s been a lot of talk about the play and I think everyone wants a little bit of accountability. Now I don’t understand why three guys went to the referee. Now I don’t know what Brad was thinking here. It seemed like he left before what could be said.”

The entire NFL world has turned on Allen for what happened in the Lions loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and he and his crew have been demoted out of the playoffs as a result.

NFL refereeing has come front and center this year

Numerous referee calls have taken the spotlight during the NFL this year. The Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and several others have both received and been called with controversial infractions, so much so that the refs have been a major talking point.

Referees have been front and center

Brad Allen's call in the Detroit Lions loss is just one example of that, but it is the most recent and one of the most high profile calls to be made.