What happened in Uvalde? NFL Hall of Famer Bo Jackson donates $170K for victims of school shooting

In a gut-wrenching incident, 19 children and two adults were shot down in Uvalde in one of the most heinous crimes committed in recent times. The Uvalde school massacre was one of the deadliest school shootings in US history, raising further debate on gun laws.

Amid the grief, former NFL superstar Vincent Bo Jackson decided to step in and cover all funeral expenses.

In May, an 18-year-old opened fire in the Robb Elementary School, killing 19 children and two adults. The shooter, Salvador Ramos, had earlier,shot his grandmother in the face before firing bullets outside the school. He then entered the two classrooms and killed 21 people.

Ramos was eventually shot fatally dead by the United States Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC).

It was the third deadliest school shooting in US history, gripping the entire nation in shock. Bo Jackson decided to go a step further in showing his solidarity with the bereaved families.

As per a statement by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Jackson handed down the check "so they would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved."

Speaking to CNN, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin revealed that Jackson personally flew in and presented a whopping check of $170,000 to Abbott to cover the expenses.

In a statement, Governor Abbott heaped praise on the former NFL superstar, lauding his gesture for the victim's family. He said:

"The true spirit of our nation is Americans lifting up one another in times of need and hardship. We are truly grateful for the generosity of Texans and Americans like Bo Jackson, who have stepped up to help in the aftermath of the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

"When we asked people to support the Uvalde community in the days after, Bo did not hesitate in reaching out to my office to offer his help to the grieving families."

Vincent Bo Jackson's NFL career

Bo Jackson is the only athlete to have been named to the All-Star team in both MLB and NFL. Jackson featured for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL for four seasons before an injury put an end to his career.

A Heisman Trophy winner, he was drafted first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who did not sign him. The Raiders drafted him next year. He also played for the Kansas City Royals in MLB.

