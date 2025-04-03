Charles Woodson gives his verdict on Travis Hunter's ideal position amid WR-CB debate before 2025 Draft

As NFL teams prepare their final boards ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter remains one of the most intriguing and unconventional prospects available. His dominance as both a wide receiver and a cornerback with the Colorado Buffaloes has sparked a league-wide debate: Where should Hunter focus his talents in the pros?

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, the last true two-way star to win the Heisman Trophy, weighed in this week during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast. Woodson sees both possibilities for Hunter, but admits his preference leans slightly toward the offensive side.

“For me, I don’t believe that. You know, he’s the type of player that you want to just have on the sideline for, you know, 50-60 snaps of a game depending on what side of the ball he’s on… the way I would play him is that, you know, I would play him as the defensive back, but offensively, I’m going to have a package here or there, you know, depending on our matchups that week,” Woodson said.

“But we only want him to play one side of the ball. Honestly, I think he’s more natural at playing receiver and attacking the football as a receiver. So if he was going to be just one side of the ball, I would play him at receiver. But I know he don’t want that.”

Travis Hunter’s versatility continues to divide NFL Scouts ahead of the draft

Hunter enters the 2025 NFL Draft after a unique junior season at Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders. He hauled in 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver. Defensively, he added 4 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and 32 tackles, continuing to defy modern football conventions by excelling on both sides of the ball.

His performance also made him a Heisman Trophy finalist, becoming the first two-way player to receive that honor in decades.

Despite his success at cornerback and obvious athleticism, Hunter’s ball-tracking and route-running skills have made several teams evaluate him as a true WR1. Others, however, believe his elite instincts on defense make him a generational defensive back worth building around.

Regardless of where he lands, any team that is drafting Travis Hunter isn’t just selecting a player; they’re investing in a rare chess piece. And deciding where to place him on the board might be the biggest challenge of all.

