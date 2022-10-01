Shannon Sharpe advises Tua Tagovailoa to retire from the NFL 

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a brutal hit in the Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was briefly hospitalized as a result. The incident came after Tagovailoa was shaken up after taking a hit in the game against the Buffalo Bills a few days prior.

Shannon Sharpe, arguably one of the best tight ends to ever play the game, talked about the incident involving Tua Tagovailoa on 'Undisputed.' He stated that the quarterback should retire from the game after such an incident. Here's what he said about the Dolphins quarterback:

"I just think to it, you have to take a step back and say, 'It's okay.' I understand football is very important. It's something I've wanted to do since I was a little bitty boy. I wanted to play quarterback in the National Football League. But at what price moving forward is the risk worth the reward?"

"And so for me, I just ... look, he's made $25 million in his career thus far. I don't know the man's spending habits. I don't know what he has in his future. But given what he went through last night, I would think long, long and very hard. And I'm gonna go to multiple doctors, not just one, not just to give ... I'm gonna go to three, four, or five doctors and see what they say. Are they saying something very similar?"

Sharpe continued:

"Because if I get through two or three doctors said, if you will, 'My son, I would advise you to step away.' What else I need to know? That's all I need to know. Because at some point in time, I want to know who my kids are. I'm going to know what the hell I'm doing. I want to know what's going on. That's what I would do."

Tua's injury sparked a debate in the NFL world. Many argued that the quarterback shouldn't have been given the green light to play in Week 4 by the franchise after he showed signs of a concussion against the Bills in Week 3.

Such injuries can tarnish the image of the league as the player wasn't protected by the franchise. Although Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel stated that the medical professionals cleared Tua Tagovailoa to play against the Bengals, the situation could have been handled better.

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to remain sidelined

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa recently released a statement, thanking all of his supporters and claiming that he was feeling better. He is destined to return to the field and join his teammates, but it is expected he will be out for some time.

The league, along with the players' association, will monitor the situation closely. Once the picture becomes clearer, the return date for Tua Tagovailoa will be decided by the franchise. Hopefully, the Dolphins quarterback didn't suffer a serious head injury and will make a quick recovery.

