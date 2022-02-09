"I'd trade Aaron Rodgers" - NFL HOFer suggests Packers should move on from controversial QB 

Should the Green Bay Packers trade their franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason? Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson made the suggestion that the team needs to move on from the quarterback.

On the NFL Network morning show Good Morning Football, Woodson said that if he was Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, he would trade the 38-year-old:

"If I'm putting my GM hat on, I'm thinking about trading Aaron Rodgers.”

This is not the first instance of the 45-year-old former NFL cornerback stating that Rodgers and his time in Green Bay is over. In 2021, Woodson appeared on CBS Sports Radio saying that it could be a nasty state of affairs between the quarterback and the organization:

“I think it’s one of those situations where, you know, there’s all this talk swirling around between him and Green Bay,” Woodson said. “And I think it could be one of those situations where it gets nasty at some point, somehow in the back and forth between the Packers and Aaron’s agents and then before you know it somehow the thing gets blown up. I mean, I certainly hope that doesn’t happen, but you know where there’s smoke there’s fire.”

Both Woodson and Rodgers were teammates for seven seasons in Green Bay (2006 – 2012), winning a Super Bowl in the 2010 season over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his eight seasons with the team, Woodson had 38 interceptions, leading the league in that category twice: nine interceptions in 2009 and seven in 2011).

He returned three interceptions for touchdowns in 2009, which led the NFL that year. The 38 interceptions were the third-most in the NFL from 2006 – 2012, behind New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel (44) and Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed (39).

Aaron Rodgers and his Career in Green Bay

The quarterbackthrew for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season. In 2022, he'll have a base salary of nearly $26.5 million, a workout bonus of $500,000 and an incentive bonus of $520,000.

He will carry a cap hit of almost $46.7 million and a dead cap value of around $26.8 million.

The question is, will the Packers move their starting quarterback of 14 seasons and who has been with the team for 17 seasons overall?

It will be one of the biggest topics this offseason as to where he will end up come the start of the 2022 season.

