NFL Free Agency: Houston Texans release DBs Mark Fields and Brandon Williams

As NFL free agency nears, in a bid to open up some much-needed cap room in time for the free agency period, the Houston Texans released two fringe defensive players this week. The AFC South franchise let go of defensive back Brandon Williams and waived defensive back Mark Fields in a move that will save the Texans a combined $1.55 million.

The #Texans have released CBs Mark Fields and Brandon Williams, per the wire. Not the #Ravens one, the Houston one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2021

NFL Free Agency: Williams and Fields hit the free agent market

Williams came into the NFL carrying a big reputation from college football, where he played for Texas A&M. The cornerback spent the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. Willally enjoyed a fine rookie campaign in Arizona, totaling 26 tackles and 3 PDFs in 13 games. However, after suffering a shoulder injury and spending a wealth of time on IR, Williams went on to appear in just 32 games for the Cardinals in the 2018 & 2019 seasons, making just 12 tackles in total.

Williams spent the first half of 2020 in New York with the Giants but struggled to get out on the field. He made just one tackle in six NFL games before leaving the Big Apple in December. The Houston Texans picked him up shortly after his release, signing him to a reserve/future contract, but clearly, Houston GM Nick Caserio has opted against extending his stay in Texas.

Texans Cut DBs Brandon Williams, Mark Fields https://t.co/q0Bajqz5QJ pic.twitter.com/dFEbRN1nKl — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) March 3, 2021

Mark Fields is another NFL player who enjoyed a fine college career, helping Clemson to two national championships during his time as a Tiger. Fields began the 2020 season as an active member of the Minnesota Vikings roster but only made it out onto the turf in two games. After being cut from the Vikings roster over the Christmas period, he swapped the snow for the Texas sun, joining the ranks in Houston. Unfortunately, the cornerback only appeared in two games for Houston, notching up a single tackle. His release will come as little surprise to Texans fans.

Along with Fields and Williams, the Texans have also let go of DE J.J. Watt, RB Duke Johnson and veteran QB Josh McCown this week.

