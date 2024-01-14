NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Lions vs Rams in Wildcard Round Playoff Game?

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams battle it out in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday night, just as the scriptwriters drew it up. The game sees Matthew Stafford, a former Lion, return home while Jared Goff comes face-to-face with the franchise that traded him away.

The Lions have had a superb season after narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season. Dan Campbell's team clinched its playoff berth this year with a couple of games to spare.

As for the Rams and coach Sean McVay, no one would have thought Los Angeles was a playoff team, especially with the players lost and going 3-6 after Week 9. But the Rams rallied, winning seven of their last eight, and enter tonight's game in superb form.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and Peacock

FuboTV and Peacock TV: NBC

NBC Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan When: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

Expand Tweet

Detroit Lions inactives for wild-card round

According to Bleacher Nation, the Lions will be without receiver Kalif Raymond as he deals with a knee injury and tight end James Mitchell, who is out with a hand injury.

Rookie sensation Sam LaPorta is listed as questionable, and if he can't suit up, it would be a big blow to Detroit's offense, as he has become a key weapon for Jared Goff.

Los Angeles Rams inactives for wild-card round

Tight end Tyler Higbee is the only Rams player listed, and he is questionable with a shoulder injury, as it looks like Matthew Stafford's offense will nearly be at full strength for this one.

With Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp out wide and Kyren Williams doing his thing on the ground, the Rams boast enough weapons to trouble the Detroit defense.

Expand Tweet

Williams has been a revelation for Los Angeles out of the backfield, as he totaled 1,144 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the season as the Rams finally have a good ground game.

Given how the season started for the Rams, Sean McVay has done a good job getting them to the playoffs, and now that they are there, they are healthy and ready to make some noise.