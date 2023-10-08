NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Sunday Week 5?

Injuries, especially inactive players, will almost always play an important factor in just about every NFL game each year. During a regular practice week, teams will release their official injury reports following each session and leading up to game day. This will include the type of injury the specific player is dealing with, as well as their likelihood of appearing in the upcoming game.

Players may receive several different official designations when dealing with an injury, such as probable, questionable, doubtful and out. Any player officially ruled out for an upcoming game will usually be made inactive by their team to free up a roster spot.

Here is a full list of players on the Week 5 injury report for the 2023 NFL season, including the current inactives.

NFL Inactives for Week 5 Sunday games

NFL Week 5 injury report

Here is the official injury report for every NFL team ahead of Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, including each player's official injury designation.

New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints

Patriots:

Rhamondre Stevenson - Questionable

Trent Brown - Questionable

Cole Strange - Questionable

Riley Reiff - Questionable

Matt Judon - Questionable

Christian Barmore - Questionable

Davon Godchaux - Questionable

Trey Flowers - Questionable

Christian Gonzalez - Questionable

Jonathan Jones - Questionable

Shaun Wade - Questionable

Cody Davis - Questionable

As usual, the Patriots have a long list of questionable players, as Bill Belichick often does. Most notably, Matt Judon and Christian Gonzalez are likely to be made inactive, though their official designation is questionable.

Saints:

Derek Carr - Questionable

Andrus Peat - Questionable

James Hurst - Questionable

Paulson Adebo - Questionable

Juwan Johnson - OUT

Landon Young - OUT

Lonnie Johnson - OUT

While quarterback Derek Carr is listed as questionable, he is expected to play in NFL Week 5.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Steelers:

Alex Highsmith - Questionable

Pat Freiermuth - OUT

Dan Moore - OUT

James Daniels - OUT

DeMarvin Leal - OUT

Pressly Harvin - OUT

Kenny Pickett will be without one of his favorite targets, as Pat Freiermuth is officially inactive. The Steelers also face a unique situation with their punter Pressly Harvin, another inactive.

Ravens:

Odell Beckham Jr. - Questionable

Justice Hill - Questionable

Keaton Mitchell - Questionable

Ronnie Stanley - Questionable

Marlon Humphrey - Questionable

Morgan Moses - Doubtful

Odafe Oweh - OUT

Daryl Worley - OUT

While Morgan Moses has yet to be officially ruled out, his doubtful tag suggests he will likely be made inactive.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans

Falcons:

The Falcons have not reported any injuries ahead of Week 5, a rare situation in the NFL, so they will presumably be at full strength.

Texans:

John Metchie - Questionable

Laremy Tunsil - Questionable

Maliek Collins - Questionable

Shaquill Griffin - Questionable

Jake Hansen - Questionable

Josh Jones - OUT

Christian Harris - OUT

Just Josh Jones and Christian Harris were listed as inactives for the Texans on their injury report.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants

Dolphins:

Connor Williams - Questionable

Lester Cotton - Questionable

Jaelan Phillips - Questionable

Robert Jones - OUT

Nick Needham - OUT

The Giants could be in for a long day as the Dolphins enter this Week 5 NFL contest relatively healthy.

Giants:

Saquon Barkley - Questionable

Wan'Dale Robinson - Questionable

Gary Brightwell - Questionable

Daniel Bellinger - Questionable

Evan Neal - Questionable

Marcus McKethan - Questionable

Micah McFadden - Questionable

Azeez Ojulari - Questionable

Andrew Thomas - OUT

John Michael Schimtz - OUT

Shane Lemieux - OUT

The Giants may struggle to protect Daniel Jones in this game, as three of their starting offensive linemen have already been made inactive.

Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers

Lions:

Jahmyr Gibbs - Questionable

Josh Reynolds - Questionable

Jameson Williams - Questionable

Taylor Decker - Questionable

Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Questionable

Kerby Joseph - Questionable

Emmanuel Moseley - Questionable

Julian Okwara - Questionable

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Doubtful

James Mitchell - Doubtful

Jason Cabinda - OUT

Brian Branch - OUT

While the Lions have just two inactives, they have a long list of players, especially wide receivers, on their official injury report.

Panthers:

Donte Jackson - Questionable

Austin Corbett - OUT

Stephen Sullivan - OUT

Xavier Woods - OUT

The Panthers will need all the help they can get in a challenging Week 5 NFL matchup, so it's encouraging that they are relatively healthy.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Colts:

Jonathan Taylor - Questionable

Bernhard Raimann - OUT

Kwity Paye - OUT

Shaquille Leonard - OUT

Jonathan Taylor has been inactive for the first four games of the 2023 NFL season, but he's expected to make his return this week.

Titans:

Treylon Burks - OUT

Nicholas Petite-Frere - OUT

Teair Tart - OUT

Luke Gifford - OUT

Among their four inactives, the Titans will be without Treylon Burks, one of their top wide receivers.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cardinals:

Keontay Ingram - Questionable

Dennis Daley - Questionable

Will Hernandez - Questionable

Josh Woods - Questionable

Garrett Williams - OUT

Jonathan Ledbetter - OUT

The Cardinals enter this contest with all of their key players reportedly available.

Bengals:

Tee Higgins - Questionable

Trey Hendrickson - Questionable

Chidobe Awuzie - Questionable

Cam Taylor-Britt - Questionable

Akeem Davis-Gaither - OUT

While Tee Higgins is listed as questionable, he's reportedly expected to be made inactive prior to game time. This is a significant loss for the struggling Bengals.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Rams:

Alaric Jackson - Questionable

Desjuan Johnson - Doubtful

Joe Noteboom - OUT

After spending the first four games as an inactive, Cooper Kupp will make his Rams debut in Week 5.

Eagles:

Britain Covey - Questionable

Rashaad Penny - Doubtful

Cam Jurgens - OUT

Fletcher Cox - OUT

Marlon Tuipulotu - OUT

Sydney Brown - OUT

Fletcher Cox and Sydney Brown represent two key inactives on the Eagles' defense this week.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Vikings:

Nick Mullens - Questionable

Marcus Davenport - Questionable

Brian Asamoah - Questionable

Lewis Cine - Questionable

The Vikings will be nearly at full strength, with no current inactives, in their difficult matchup against the defending champion Chiefs.

Chiefs:

Wanya Morris - Questionable

Nick Bolton - Questionable

Matt Dickerson - Questionable

Like the Vikings, the Chiefs will basically be at full strength for this matchup, especially if Nick Bolton can shed his questionable tag.

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Broncos:

Javonte Williams - Questionable

Lloyd Cushenberry - Questionable

Mike Purcell - Questionable

Baron Browning - OUT

As the Broncos look to get back on track, just Baron Browning is expected to be made inactive, though Javonte Williams will be a game-time decision.

Jets:

Billy Turner - Questionable

Carter Warren - Questionable

Sam Eguavoen - Questionable

Jarrick Bernard-Converse - Questionable

Brandin Echols - OUT

DJ Reed - OUT

The Jets' defensive secondary will be a bit depleted this week, with two cornerbacks already made inactive.

Who should you start in NFL fantasy football today?

NFL Week 5 starts

The official NFL injury report will often affect the overall value of certain players in fantasy football. In Week 5, with Tee Higgins expected to be made inactive, Tyler Boyd becomes a startable player. With Jahmyr Gibbs doubtful to play, David Montgomery immediately becomes one of the top overall running back targets.

Managers should also target players in projected high-scoring games or offenses in favorable situations. The Vikings vs. Chiefs game is an excellent example of a game to target as many players as possible while all of the Dolphins' offensive players hold value against a weak Giants defense.