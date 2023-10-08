NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Sunday Week 5?

Injuries, especially inactive players, will almost always play an important factor in just about every NFL game each year. During a regular practice week, teams will release their official injury reports following each session and leading up to game day. This will include the type of injury the specific player is dealing with, as well as their likelihood of appearing in the upcoming game.
Players may receive several different official designations when dealing with an injury, such as probable, questionable, doubtful and out. Any player officially ruled out for an upcoming game will usually be made inactive by their team to free up a roster spot.
Here is a full list of players on the Week 5 injury report for the 2023 NFL season, including the current inactives.
NFL Inactives for Week 5 Sunday games
New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints
Patriots:
- Rhamondre Stevenson - Questionable
- Trent Brown - Questionable
- Cole Strange - Questionable
- Riley Reiff - Questionable
- Matt Judon - Questionable
- Christian Barmore - Questionable
- Davon Godchaux - Questionable
- Trey Flowers - Questionable
- Christian Gonzalez - Questionable
- Jonathan Jones - Questionable
- Shaun Wade - Questionable
- Cody Davis - Questionable
As usual, the Patriots have a long list of questionable players, as Bill Belichick often does. Most notably, Matt Judon and Christian Gonzalez are likely to be made inactive, though their official designation is questionable.
Saints:
- Derek Carr - Questionable
- Andrus Peat - Questionable
- James Hurst - Questionable
- Paulson Adebo - Questionable
- Juwan Johnson - OUT
- Landon Young - OUT
- Lonnie Johnson - OUT
While quarterback Derek Carr is listed as questionable, he is expected to play in NFL Week 5.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens
Steelers:
- Alex Highsmith - Questionable
- Pat Freiermuth - OUT
- Dan Moore - OUT
- James Daniels - OUT
- DeMarvin Leal - OUT
- Pressly Harvin - OUT
Kenny Pickett will be without one of his favorite targets, as Pat Freiermuth is officially inactive. The Steelers also face a unique situation with their punter Pressly Harvin, another inactive.
Ravens:
- Odell Beckham Jr. - Questionable
- Justice Hill - Questionable
- Keaton Mitchell - Questionable
- Ronnie Stanley - Questionable
- Marlon Humphrey - Questionable
- Morgan Moses - Doubtful
- Odafe Oweh - OUT
- Daryl Worley - OUT
While Morgan Moses has yet to be officially ruled out, his doubtful tag suggests he will likely be made inactive.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans
Falcons:
The Falcons have not reported any injuries ahead of Week 5, a rare situation in the NFL, so they will presumably be at full strength.
Texans:
- John Metchie - Questionable
- Laremy Tunsil - Questionable
- Maliek Collins - Questionable
- Shaquill Griffin - Questionable
- Jake Hansen - Questionable
- Josh Jones - OUT
- Christian Harris - OUT
Just Josh Jones and Christian Harris were listed as inactives for the Texans on their injury report.
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants
Dolphins:
- Connor Williams - Questionable
- Lester Cotton - Questionable
- Jaelan Phillips - Questionable
- Robert Jones - OUT
- Nick Needham - OUT
The Giants could be in for a long day as the Dolphins enter this Week 5 NFL contest relatively healthy.
Giants:
- Saquon Barkley - Questionable
- Wan'Dale Robinson - Questionable
- Gary Brightwell - Questionable
- Daniel Bellinger - Questionable
- Evan Neal - Questionable
- Marcus McKethan - Questionable
- Micah McFadden - Questionable
- Azeez Ojulari - Questionable
- Andrew Thomas - OUT
- John Michael Schimtz - OUT
- Shane Lemieux - OUT
The Giants may struggle to protect Daniel Jones in this game, as three of their starting offensive linemen have already been made inactive.
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers
Lions:
- Jahmyr Gibbs - Questionable
- Josh Reynolds - Questionable
- Jameson Williams - Questionable
- Taylor Decker - Questionable
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Questionable
- Kerby Joseph - Questionable
- Emmanuel Moseley - Questionable
- Julian Okwara - Questionable
- Amon-Ra St. Brown - Doubtful
- James Mitchell - Doubtful
- Jason Cabinda - OUT
- Brian Branch - OUT
While the Lions have just two inactives, they have a long list of players, especially wide receivers, on their official injury report.
Panthers:
- Donte Jackson - Questionable
- Austin Corbett - OUT
- Stephen Sullivan - OUT
- Xavier Woods - OUT
The Panthers will need all the help they can get in a challenging Week 5 NFL matchup, so it's encouraging that they are relatively healthy.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
Colts:
- Jonathan Taylor - Questionable
- Bernhard Raimann - OUT
- Kwity Paye - OUT
- Shaquille Leonard - OUT
Jonathan Taylor has been inactive for the first four games of the 2023 NFL season, but he's expected to make his return this week.
Titans:
- Treylon Burks - OUT
- Nicholas Petite-Frere - OUT
- Teair Tart - OUT
- Luke Gifford - OUT
Among their four inactives, the Titans will be without Treylon Burks, one of their top wide receivers.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Cardinals:
- Keontay Ingram - Questionable
- Dennis Daley - Questionable
- Will Hernandez - Questionable
- Josh Woods - Questionable
- Garrett Williams - OUT
- Jonathan Ledbetter - OUT
The Cardinals enter this contest with all of their key players reportedly available.
Bengals:
- Tee Higgins - Questionable
- Trey Hendrickson - Questionable
- Chidobe Awuzie - Questionable
- Cam Taylor-Britt - Questionable
- Akeem Davis-Gaither - OUT
While Tee Higgins is listed as questionable, he's reportedly expected to be made inactive prior to game time. This is a significant loss for the struggling Bengals.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Rams:
- Alaric Jackson - Questionable
- Desjuan Johnson - Doubtful
- Joe Noteboom - OUT
After spending the first four games as an inactive, Cooper Kupp will make his Rams debut in Week 5.
Eagles:
- Britain Covey - Questionable
- Rashaad Penny - Doubtful
- Cam Jurgens - OUT
- Fletcher Cox - OUT
- Marlon Tuipulotu - OUT
- Sydney Brown - OUT
Fletcher Cox and Sydney Brown represent two key inactives on the Eagles' defense this week.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Vikings:
- Nick Mullens - Questionable
- Marcus Davenport - Questionable
- Brian Asamoah - Questionable
- Lewis Cine - Questionable
The Vikings will be nearly at full strength, with no current inactives, in their difficult matchup against the defending champion Chiefs.
Chiefs:
- Wanya Morris - Questionable
- Nick Bolton - Questionable
- Matt Dickerson - Questionable
Like the Vikings, the Chiefs will basically be at full strength for this matchup, especially if Nick Bolton can shed his questionable tag.
Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets
Broncos:
- Javonte Williams - Questionable
- Lloyd Cushenberry - Questionable
- Mike Purcell - Questionable
- Baron Browning - OUT
As the Broncos look to get back on track, just Baron Browning is expected to be made inactive, though Javonte Williams will be a game-time decision.
Jets:
- Billy Turner - Questionable
- Carter Warren - Questionable
- Sam Eguavoen - Questionable
- Jarrick Bernard-Converse - Questionable
- Brandin Echols - OUT
- DJ Reed - OUT
The Jets' defensive secondary will be a bit depleted this week, with two cornerbacks already made inactive.
Who should you start in NFL fantasy football today?
The official NFL injury report will often affect the overall value of certain players in fantasy football. In Week 5, with Tee Higgins expected to be made inactive, Tyler Boyd becomes a startable player. With Jahmyr Gibbs doubtful to play, David Montgomery immediately becomes one of the top overall running back targets.
Managers should also target players in projected high-scoring games or offenses in favorable situations. The Vikings vs. Chiefs game is an excellent example of a game to target as many players as possible while all of the Dolphins' offensive players hold value against a weak Giants defense.