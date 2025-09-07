NFL injury expert sheds light on Jaylen Waddle's shoulder hit as Dolphins WR heads to locker room

The Miami Dolphins' struggles in their 2025 season opener continue as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle left the game with a shoulder injury. The Dolphins were already trailing 20-0 at halftime and were hoping for a strong second half.On their first drive of the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa targeted Waddle with a short pass over the middle. After making the catch for a gain, Waddle was tackled and immediately began holding his shoulder in discomfort.Dr. Jesse Morse, a sports medicine physician and NFL injury expert, described the possible injury the hit caused through a tweet. Waddle may be dealing with a possible left AC joint sprain, with a slight chance of having suffered a stinger. If it’s a mild, Type I AC sprain, there’s a possibility he could return to the game.The medical staff may perform X-rays and consider a cortisone injection to help manage the pain and inflammation. However, if it turns out to be a Type II sprain or worse, Waddle is likely to miss the remainder of the game.Waddle, who recorded two catches for 10 yards before the injury, was escorted to the medical tent for evaluation. He went to the locker room for further assessment. His return to the game remains uncertain.The wide receiver's injury adds to the Dolphins' difficulties as they struggled to establish rhythm in the first half. His speed and ability to stretch the field are an important part of the team’s offensive strategy.At the time of writing, the Colts lead the Miami Dolphins 30-6 in the fourth quarter, with five minutes remaining.Jaylen Waddle's preseason injury and recoveryMiami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle previously faced a setback during the 2025 preseason due to a minor injury sustained in a joint practice with the Chicago Bears on August 8. This injury caused him to miss the Dolphins' preseason opener.Though the injury was minor, the team took a cautious approach and held out both Waddle and linebacker Jaelan Phillips from the game.Waddle returned to practice the following week, participating in joint sessions with the Detroit Lions. While his practice reps were limited, he was considered &quot;day-to-day,&quot; and his involvement in team drills gradually increased.