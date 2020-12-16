NFL Injury News: Eagles OT Jack Driscoll (knee) out for season

The Philadelphia Eagles are still clinging to their fading hopes of winning the NFC East division and making it to the NFL playoffs this season.

At 4-8-1, the Eagles haven't been eliminated from the playoff race yet and still have a chance in the last three weeks of the regular season to catch 6-7 Washington and the 5-8 New York Giants in the NFL's weakest division. Even with a losing record or a barely above-.500 record, the winner of the NFC East will get to host a home playoff game in the first round.

Last week, the Eagles pulled the trigger and made a change at quarterback. Rookie QB Jalen Hurts took over for mistake-prone veteran Carson Wentz despite Wentz having the draft position (No. 2 overall), resume (one Pro Bowl nod) contract (4 years, $128 million) belying a franchise QB.

Hurts led the Eagles to an upset win over the New Orleans Saints, and has been named the starter for this week's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

In order to keep their rookie quarterback upright, however, the Eagles need a healthy and effective offensive line. The team suffered another hit in that regard with the news Tuesday that rookie offensive tackle Jack Driscoll will miss the rest of the season with an MCL injury in his knee.

Jack Driscoll to miss rest of Eagles season https://t.co/xUGDq9ShjC — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 15, 2020

Driscoll, a fourth-round draft pick out of Auburn who began his college career at UMass, had recently stepped into the starting lineup to replace injured Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson (ankle).

Driscoll reportedly injured the MCL in his knee on Sunday against the Saints, but he played through it and didn't miss a snap.

In addition to Johnson and Driscoll being sidelined, the Eagles are also missing offensive linemen Jason Peters (toe), Brandon Brooks (Achilles) and Andre Dillard (biceps). In 13 games, the Eagles have started 12 different O-line combinations.

That inconsistency with the offensive line may have played a role in Wentz's league-leading interception and turnover totals. The Eagles have managed to rank 9th in the NFL in rushing yards, however.

Eagles face must-win game against Cardinals in Week 15

Philadelphia will roll out another set of linemen in front of Hurts when they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. The Cardinals are themselves fighting for an NFC playoff spot with a 7-6 record.

Last week, Hurts threw for 167 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 106 yards against a very good Saints defense.