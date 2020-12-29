NFL Injury News: Rams QB Jared Goff undergoes thumb surgery

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff underwent surgery to repair his broken right thumb. Goff suffered the injury in L.A.'s loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

This is a huge blow to the Rams and their playoff hopes. The Rams will head into Week 17 with a lot on the line against the Arizona Cardinals, and they won't have their franchise quarterback.

The Rams will turn to backup QB John Wolford to be the starter against the Cardinals. This will be the biggest game of Wolford's career. It will also be the first start of his NFL career.

How will Jared Goff's absence impact the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 and the NFL Playoffs?

What could happen to the Rams in Week 17

Los Angeles Rams need to win against the Arizona Cardinals or have the Chicago Bears lose to the Green Bay Packers to secure a 2020 NFL Playoff spot.

This may be tough without starting quarterback Jared Goff but they will most likely be a No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the NFC. Head coach Sean McVay has said that the Los Angeles Rams are going to try and sign Blake Bortles to back up John Wolford in case things go wrong.

Rams’ QB Jared Goff underwent surgery today on his broken right thumb in LA and is unlikely to play Sunday vs. Arizona, sources tell ESPN. If he can’t play Sunday, Goff could return for the playoffs if Rams advance there.



John Wolford is Goff’s backup and now in line to start. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2020

The Rams have one of the best defenses in the NFL and will need them in Week 17. Arizona Cardinals were dominated by the Los Angeles Rams defense in their last meeting. Worst case scenario for the Los Angeles Rams is if they lose to Arizona and Chicago wins against Green Bay.

Advertisement

If this were to happen the Los Angeles Rams would miss the 2020 NFL Playoffs. This would be one of the biggest collapses in recent years in the NFL if the Rams were to miss the playoffs. They were 9-4 sitting at the top of the NFC West and lost two straight games. One of those games being against the 0-13 New York Jets.

Will Jared Goff return for the NFL Playoffs?

Los Angeles Rams and Head Coach Sean McVay are optimistic that Jared Goff will be available for the 2020 NFL Playoffs. During the 20-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16, Jared Goff would pop his dislocated thumb back into place. After the game it was confirmed that the thumb was broken.

#InjuryReport 🚨- Cool video alert! Jared Goff dislocates his thumb mid-game, and the camera catches him reducing it himself pic.twitter.com/37BHMLpEQB — The Injury Guy (@thatinjuryguy) December 28, 2020

Jared Goff would undergo surgery that included screws being placed to repair the thumb. It would be an amazing comeback if we see Jared Goff start the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay feels confident in back up quarterback John Wolford even though he has never started in an NFL game.

If the Los Angeles Rams want to make a run in the 2020 NFL Playoffs they will need Jared Goff to be their starting quarterback.