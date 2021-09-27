NFL injury report: Complete list of injuries on Sunday Night Football - 26 September

The third week of the NFL is almost completely on the books. Pending the Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, it was a good week for the league overall.

Alongside the great games that fans were able to witness, most of the clashes had only minor injuries. It was different from week 2, when basically every team had a major injury to deal with. Check out the complete injury report for Sunday's games:

NFL Injury Report for Week 3 sunday games

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs injury report, 1 PM

Los Angeles Chargers:

S Derwin James (shoulder, returned to the game)

Kansas City Chiefs:

CB Rashad Fenton (concussion)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers injury report, 1 PM

Cincinnati Bengals:

CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin)

Pittsburgh Steelers:

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (rib)

OT Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion)

C Kendrick Green (knee)

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions injury report, 1 PM

Baltimore Ravens:

LB Daelin Hayes (knee)

S DeShon Elliott (quadriceps)

Detroit Lions:

No injuries.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans injury report, 1 PM

Indianapolis Colts:

DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)

G Quenton Nelson (ankle)

CB Khari Willis (groing)

CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Colts All-Pro G Quenton Nelson, ruled out today with an ankle injury, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, source said. X-Rays were negative, so good news there. He’ll have tests to determine the full extent and timetable. #Colts All-Pro G Quenton Nelson, ruled out today with an ankle injury, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, source said. X-Rays were negative, so good news there. He’ll have tests to determine the full extent and timetable.

Tennessee Titans:

WR A.J. Brown (hamstring)

LB Rashad Weaver (ankle)

Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns injury report, 1 PM

Chicago Bears:

QB Justin Fields (hand)

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring)

Cleveland Browns:

CB Greg Newsome II (calf)

Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants injury report, 1 PM

Atlanta Falcons:

DL Marlon Davison (ankle)

New York Giants:

LB Blake Martinez (knee)

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)

New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots injury report, 1 PM

New Orleans Saints:

OT Terron Armstead (elbow)

New England Patriots:

RB James White (hip)

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Every player in the team comes over to see James White, the captain who garners such respect. Every player in the team comes over to see James White, the captain who garners such respect. https://t.co/RbHpA38iDn

Washington Football Team vs Bufallo Bills injury report, 1 PM

Washington Football Team:

No injuries.

Buffalo Bills:

S Jordan Poyer (ankle)

Arizona Cardinals vs Jacksonville Jaguars injury report, 1 PM

Arizona Cardinals:

G Justin Pugh (back)

OT Justin Murray (back)

CB Charles Washington (hamstring)

Jacksonville Jaguars:

OT Cam Robinson (shoulder, later returned to the game)

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders injury report, 4:05 PM

Miami Dolphins:

No injuries

Las Vegas Raiders:

S Trevon Moehrig (ankle)

New York Jets vs Denver Broncos injury report, 4:05 PM

New York Jets:

TE Tyler Kroft (rib)

WR Elijah Moore (concussion)

Denver Broncos:

G Dalton Risner (foot)

G Graham Glasgow (knee)

WR KJ Hamler (knee)

LB Jonas Griffith (hamstring)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams injury report, 4:25 pm

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

CB Jamel Dean (knee)

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs, later returned to the game)

Los Angeles Rams:

LB Justin Hollins (pectoral)

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings injury report, 4:25 pm

Seattle Seahawks:

DE Kerry Hyder Jr (concussion)

LB Jordyn Brooks (cramps)

OT Jamarco Jones (illness, later returned to the game)

Minnesota Vikings:

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe)

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers injury report, 8:20 pm

Green Bay Packers:

WR Davante Adams (head, returned to the game)

LB Krys Barnes (concussion)

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring)

San Francisco 49ers:

K'Waun Williams (calf)

Josh Norman (chest)

