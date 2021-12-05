Is Melvin Gordon III playing tonight against the Chiefs? 

Melvin Gordon III used to be with the Chargers, but he helped the Broncos blow out the powder blue team last week. However, Gordon's status is in doubt with another AFC West opponent on the docket.

The Broncos face the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football and many think Gordon will need to be available to give the Broncos the best chance of winning. Will Gordon be able to play?

Will Melvin Gordon play on Sunday Night Football?

At the moment, it isn't looking good. According to CBS Sports, Gordon didn't practice on Sunday. He's listed as doubtful with a hip injury. Hopes were high that Gordon, who played well on Sunday, would be able to recover in time for the game. However, the running back is close to falling to "out" status.

Against the Chargers, Melvin Gordon III rushed 17 times for 83 yards and a touchdown. Gordon has rushed 135 times for 605 yards and five touchdowns this season. While Gordon's loss may be felt in Sunday's contest, the Broncos have a great shot to keep the same production level thanks to a rookie jumping off the screen.

Rookie Javonte Williams, a second-round draft pick selected 35th overall, has been lighting up the field with his touches behind Gordon. This season, he's rushed 117 times for 568 yards and two touchdowns. Williams averages 4.9 yards per attempt compared to Gordon's 4.5 yards per carry average.

Both backs have been solid in 2021, but Williams has had more highlight reel carries. Seemingly every game, Williams is bouncing off would-be tacklers and dragging defenders for five extra yards. Williams is one of the most exciting rookie prospects to come out of a Broncos draft class in quite some time.

It seems this will be his first shot to emerge as the future of the Broncos backfield. If Gordon doesn't play, Williams will be getting the lion's share of the carries. This will give him ample opportunities to show what he can do. The Broncos could upset the Chiefs without Gordon if he plays well enough. With an explosive running game comes a better play-action attack that can catch players off guard.

Considering the Chiefs' perennial defensive problems, the Broncos may move the ball with ease with an explosive Williams. With the game taking place on Sunday Night Football, the environment could be an adjustment for the rookie. Will he bring his best game in front of the NFL?

