Tyrod Taylor injury: How long is Texans QB out for?

Remember when Tyrod Taylor and the Houston Texans were 1-0? Those days feel like decades ago. After a solid start, the Texans lost their quarterback and hit a wall. Roughly six weeks later, the Texans are 1-6 and in last place in the AFC South. However, Tyrod Taylor's injury wasn't season-ending and the quarterback was slated for a mid-season return.

With mid-season suddenly on the doorstep, will Taylor return soon?

NFL injury update: When will Tyrod Taylor return?

Tyrod Taylor suffered a back injury in Week 2 and hasn't played a snap since. He was originally expected to return in Week 8, which is currently getting underway. Since suffering the injury, Taylor has been making steady improvements, according to CBS Sports. He landed on injured reserve in Week 3 and returned to practice on October 24th.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Texans’ QB Tyrod Taylor, who has been on IR since he injured his left hamstring in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, will return to practice Wednesday. “He was our starting quarterback, and when he’s healthy, he’ll be our starting quarterback,” said Texans’ HC David Culley. Texans’ QB Tyrod Taylor, who has been on IR since he injured his left hamstring in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, will return to practice Wednesday. “He was our starting quarterback, and when he’s healthy, he’ll be our starting quarterback,” said Texans’ HC David Culley.

With a few days of practice under his belt, the question of Taylor's return seems to be week-to-week, if not day-to-day. For a 1-6 Texans team struggling with a mid-draft rookie quarterback, the Texans need some good news. If the Texans can somehow get on a run with Tyrod Taylor, who looked better than many expected earlier in the season, it would be a big boost of confidence for 2022.

Of course, no one expects Tyrod Taylor to be the long-term future of the Houston Texans. However, if he can deliver a fun second half of the season and act as the bridge quarterback for the next top-tier rookie quarterback, he will have done fans a great service.

Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL In ~1.5 games with Tyrod Taylor, the Texans scored 6 offensive TDs.In ~5.5 games with Davis Mills, the Texans scored 5 offensive TDs. In ~1.5 games with Tyrod Taylor, the Texans scored 6 offensive TDs.In ~5.5 games with Davis Mills, the Texans scored 5 offensive TDs.

That said, to get there, Tyrod Taylor and the Texans need to focus on the next two months first. Out of the next two months, there are about five more games the Texans can win with Taylor. They still have to play the Dolphins, Jets, Seahawks, Jaguars, and the 49ers.

Of course, no one expects the Texans to suddenly sweep all of these teams and finish 6-11. However, if they can win three or four of these games with Taylor, it would be euphoric for Texans fans and would give them hope going into next season. Right now, there is hardly a franchise as in need of a pick-me-up as the mid-season 2021 Houston Texans.

So far this season, Taylor has thrown for three touchdowns and zero interceptions. His throws were not safe, either. He had a deep highlight reel throw in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and helped the team put up 37 points en route to victory.

