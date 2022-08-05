NFL Injury Round-up: Matthew Stafford dealing with elbow issue, Vince Biegel suffers season-ending achilles tear and more - August 4 2022

This part of the NFL offseason is perhaps the worst. After starting training camp with no pads and limited player contact, teams are now in full-go mode. That means full contact, in pads and everything that comes with a normal practice session. The only thing missing is heavy tackling. It is during this time that players are most susceptible to injuries.

We have already seen the Denver Broncos lose both Tim Patrick and Damarea Crockett for the 2022 season with ACL injuries. Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer suffered an elbow injury that head coach Sean McDermott said will keep him out for a week or two. Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith underwent thumb surgery this week. He is hopeful of playing in their season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

That brings us to today's injuries. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with an elbow injury. This is not preventing him from practicing, as the Rams are understandably taking a cautious approach with their star quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel is the latest name to be out for the season after tearing his achillies. The linebacker will not see the field for the next 12 months at a minimum.

Here are the latest injuries across the NFL:

Matthew Stafford dealing with elbow tendinitis

Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has not been practicing due to elbow tendinitis. Stafford injured his elbow and was not seen throwing at Wednesday's practice.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport stated on Inside Training Camp live that Stafford had a procedure during the offseason to try and manage it. Rapoport said:

"My understanding, this elbow issue, which actually cropped up in the spring, is described to me as bad tendinitis. It is a tendon issue in his throwing elbow. [He] had a little bit of a procedure -- not a surgery, but a procedure -- more of a PRP-type deal in the offseason to try to manage it... I think long-term, everyone in L.A. thinks this is going to be fine. I don't sense any stress about it, but it's a quarterback. It's a throwing arm. Obviously, something we need to monitor going forward."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From Inside Training Camp: #Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with a tendon issue in his throwing elbow that’ll limit his throwing in practice. From Inside Training Camp: #Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with a tendon issue in his throwing elbow that’ll limit his throwing in practice. https://t.co/VDSOswmsDI

Vince Biegel to miss entire 2022/23 NFL season

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets

Unfortunately, season-ending injuries keep coming for NFL players this offseason. Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel is out for the year after tearing his achillies. This could potentially be the end of his career as the linebacker tore his left achillies back in 2020. Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Biegel just leaned the wrong way during a drill and that was that.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Ravens veteran LB Vince Biegel suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the entire 2022 NFL season. #Ravens veteran LB Vince Biegel suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the entire 2022 NFL season.

Biegel signed a one-year deal with the Ravens back in May and now his NFL career looks to be in serious jeopardy.

Other injuries around the NFL

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There were plenty of other injuries around the league today. Bengals tight end Drew Sample was carted off the practice field. Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum also limped off the practice field with a leg injury.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



1st round pick, Center Tyler Linderbaum, has also left practice early after suffering a left leg injury. He did walk, but slowly. #Bengals TE Drew Sample has been carted off practice. #Ravens 1st round pick, Center Tyler Linderbaum, has also left practice early after suffering a left leg injury. He did walk, but slowly. #Bengals TE Drew Sample has been carted off practice.#Ravens 1st round pick, Center Tyler Linderbaum, has also left practice early after suffering a left leg injury. He did walk, but slowly.

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith missed practice today due to a groin problem. Dallas Cowboys fullback Ryan Nall suffered a shoulder contusion and is likely to miss multiple weeks.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys FB Ryan Nall suffered a deep shoulder contusion during practice this week and is expected to miss two to four weeks, person familiar with injury said. Dallas is without a healthy fullback on 90-man roster. Guard Connor McGovern the only lead blocker available today. Cowboys FB Ryan Nall suffered a deep shoulder contusion during practice this week and is expected to miss two to four weeks, person familiar with injury said. Dallas is without a healthy fullback on 90-man roster. Guard Connor McGovern the only lead blocker available today.

There's good news for the Kansas City Chiefs, as receiver Skyy Moore was practicing today after missing yesterday with a hip injury.

