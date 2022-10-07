NFL injury updates & return timelines for Sunday games: Cordarrelle Patterson, Jonathan Taylor, Trey Lance, Jameis Winston

Injuries are unpredictable and are a major part of NFL games.

It can frustrate fantasy football managers who have to keep their finger on the pulse themselves when it comes to weekly injury reports.

There hasn't been a week in the NFL that goes by without an injury. We have only just entered Week 5 and there are already some major injuries keeping NFL teams from reaching their full potential.

Here's a a quick NFL injury update on four key players: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle), 49ers QB Trey Lance (ankle), and Saints QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle).

Cordarelle Patterson NFL injury updates

Patterson was injured in the second half of the Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Patterson started three of the four games but was not present on the field during the second half of the game against the Browns in which he rushed nine times for 38 yards and scored a touchdown.

The day after the Browns game, it was announced that Patterson had picked up a knee injury and would be placed on IR.

Patterson is now set to miss the next four games.

The recovery time for this type of injury is around four to 12 weeks and he most likely will return this season.

Until Patterson is fully fit, rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year back Caleb Huntley will perform running back duties for the Falcons.

Jonathan Taylor NFL injury updates

Colts RB Taylor suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 4 game against the Titans. Taylor was sent back to the locker room and did not return as the Colts lost the game 24-17.

Taylor was also ruled out of the Week 5 game against the Broncos and remains questionable for the upcoming games.

However, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the injury is not that serious, and he will soon be back in the Falcons' lineup.

He is currently undergoing rehab and will most likely feature in the Week 6 game against the Jaguars.

Trey Lance NFL injury updates

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance had an unusual start to the season and suffered a right ankle injury during the Week 2 game against the Seahawks.

The injury came early in the first quarter of the game when Lance was tackled by Bryan Mone and Cody Barton, which led to a broken right ankle.

Trey Lance won't suit up for the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing right ankle surgery, which was also confirmed by the team.

Backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo has since replaced him as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the ongoing season.

Jameis Winston NFL injury updates

The Saints (1-3) have made a slow start this season as they have a number of players on the injury list.

Saints QB Jameis Winston started the first three games with a back injury and was ruled out of the fourth game after picking up foot and ankle injuries.

Multiple injuries have become a problem for Winston and he currently remains questionable for the Week 5 game against the Seahawks on Sunday.

He was not an active participant in this week's practice, which further puts his involvement in doubt this weekend.

Winston had injury woes last season as well. He tore his ACL in the Week 8 game against the Buccaneers, forcing an early end to his season.

As things stand, there is no clarity on his return, but the Saints will be hoping for a quick recovery.

