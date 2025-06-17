NFL insider anoints Broncos as Chiefs' "top threat" to snatch away AFC West crown

NFL insider Albert Breer believes the Denver Broncos are the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
The Chiefs have won the AFC West for the past nine seasons, as Kansas City has dominated the division. However, entering 2025, Breer believes that the reign may end as he thinks the Broncos could win the division.
"I think the Broncos might be emerging as the Chiefs’ top threat in the AFC West," Breer wrote. "That’s with all due respect to Jim Harbaugh’s growing Chargers and to Pete Carroll’s ability to turn the Raiders around... So there’s a lot to like, and there’s Sean Payton calling the offense and Vance Joseph calling the defense for a third year.
"Beyond just that, I’ve seen the way Payton’s Broncos work and the culture built in Denver," Breer added. "I saw the gassers they ran and the two-and-a-half-hour practice they scheduled, and it’s hard for me to see a group that’s bought in the way this one is to backslide after a breakthrough 10-win season last year. I’d buy on Denver."
The Broncos did make the playoffs last season with Bo Nix as a rookie quarterback. So, Breer seems confident that Nix will be better in his second year and the team will take another step forward.
However, entering the season, oddsmakers have the Chiefs as -120 favorites to win the AFC West, while Denver is +300, which implies a 25% chance. Meanwhile, Denver is -120 to make the playoffs, which implies a 54.5% chance.
Broncos' coach has high expectations for his team
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton believes his team is ready to take another step.
The Broncos made the playoffs last season as a Wild Card team, but lost in the Wild Card round to the Buffalo Bills. With Nix having a full year under his belt, Payton believes his team is ready to compete for the division and a Super Bowl.
"I think they have a high standard of how they see themselves, and where we can be,” Payton said, via Denver Post.
Payton and the Broncos will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 at home against the Tennessee Titans. Denver will get its first crack at the Chiefs on Nov. 16, and they play them again on the road on Christmas.
