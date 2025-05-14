NFL insider backs Sean Payton's FOX ties to boost Broncos’ prime time slots with Christmas Day clash with Chiefs already set

When the NFL calendar is set, Sean Payton's Broncos might end up with the maximum slate of six primetime games this year. If that happens, they will be in the same bracket as the Eagles and the Chiefs, who are also expected to be featured prominently in broadcast discussions. These latter two make sense given that they have won the last three Super Bowls, but a question was posed to NFL insider Brian Baldinger if Denver deserved to be in the same bracket.

“I think NFL teams can get a max of six Prime Time games. Do the Broncos deserve? Are they a team that should be close to that, whether it's six, whether it's five? Should they be in that upper tier right now?.. nationally, from your perspective, are they a team that could deserve one of those top spots?”

Brian Baldinger pointed out that Sean Payton spent a year at Fox after leaving the Saints job and before taking up the Broncos job. In addition, he has a resume of winning the Super Bowl, coaching legendary quarterback Drew Brees, and how quickly he has turned Denver's fortunes around. All of that makes them prime for primetime. The NFL insider commented,

“I mean, you know, it helps that you know Sean spent a year at Fox. Was around all those guys, because these games are going all different networks. Now they all know Sean. You know, he's a Hall-of-Fame coach, the Hall-of-Fame quarterback on his resume, and you know, quickly turning things around."

Brian Baldinger expects AFC West to be a "great division" with Sean Payton's Broncos

Brian Baldinger also said that the AFC West is expected to be a great division. The Broncos, Chargers, and Chiefs all made the playoffs last year. The Raiders, who missed out, have a new quarterback in Geno Smith and a Super Bowl-winning coach in Pete Carroll. The division, therefore, includes three coaches who have won it all, and all four of them have experience being on the sidelines in the title game. The NFL insider said that it will also influence broadcasting decisions,

"The coaches matter, the players matter, winning teams matter, markets matter. Denver is a great market. It's a great home field. It's a great division. It might be the best, as good a division as there is in football right now. Those division games matter, going up against Kansas City like on Christmas, like they're going to be right there on the cusp.”

With Bo Nix going into his second year, the Broncos fans have good reason to be excited about how they might progress in 2025.

