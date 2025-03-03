NFL insider blames Jets WR Davante Adams' $70,000,000 price tag for dead trade market

The New York Jets are more than happy to indulge in a bit of a makeover for the franchise, it would seem. After officially announcing that Aaron Rodgers will not be on the roster for 2025, they are reportedly looking to shop Rodgers' close friend Davante Adams, who also made his way to the Jets in a stunning mid-season trade.

Ad

While the Jets bet big on both Rodgers and Adams, it amounted to little as the franchise limped to a five-win season that included Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas being fired in the middle of the season.

All attention will turn to where Rodgers and Adams will end up this summer. Adams is currently set to enter the final two years of the $140 million deal he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio is pessimistic that the Jets will be able to trade Adams.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No one is going to pick up a contract that pays out $70 million over the next two years," Florio wrote. "If a new team wants Adams to re-do the deal in order to facilitate a trade, Adams should decline, get cut, and maybe get even more from that team (or another one) as a free agent."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Exploring landing spots that make the most sense for Davante Adams

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

The San Francisco 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, which means there's a massive need for another big playmaker on that roster. With Brandon Aiyuk making his way back from a season-ending injury, Ricky Pearsall figures to be the only other known quantity alongside Jauan Jennings.

Ad

Adams wasn't his vintage self with the Jets but still showed flashes of what he's capable of and would have a lot to offer the Niners.

Another landing spot that makes too much sense to ignore is the Los Angeles Chargers, who cleaned house to welcome Jim Harbaugh to town. The Chargers have a glaring hole on the roster but tried to make do by filling it with rookie Ladd McConkey, who impressed in his first year in the league.

Adams, however, would add another dimension to an offense that was mostly run-heavy in Greg Roman's first year as the offensive coordinator of the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.