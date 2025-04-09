NFL insider breaks down Shedeur Sanders' "chief concern" ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders has seen the best and worst of times this offseason. In January, many agreed he was likely to go first overall. However, his stock has since steadily declined. Just two weeks away from the draft, some are questioning if he'll be picked in the first dozen spots.

Ad

Writing in "The Beast" for The Athletic, NFL insider Dane Brugler explained a con in his game, which could be the reason why his stock has taken a hit.

"The chief concern on his college tape is his inconsistent pocket feel, which was highlighted by poor protection — he will climb and maneuver on some plays, then drift or retreat on others, vastly lowering his success rate," Brugler wrote on Wednesday. "Overall, Sanders doesn’t have the physical traits to get away with some of his decisions."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The question with Sanders' game stems from his decision-making and attempting things he physically cannot do. In the NFL, defensive schemes could cause critical errors.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It usually takes defenses a full year or longer to figure out how to break down a new quarterback. Brugler appears to have done so before Sanders' first NFL snap.

Exploring how far Shedeur Sanders could fall in 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders still ranks as the second-best QB prospect in the pecking order, but that bears few guarantees about where he will be picked. The Colorado Buffaloes star could be selected second overall by the Cleveland Browns, but the overall sentiment is that he could go lower.

Ad

Some have projected him to be picked by the New Orleans Saints after a lukewarm 2024 season with Derek Carr. However, others are putting him at No. 21 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But as the second overall QB prospect, the half-dozen or more teams uncertain about their long-term plan at QB cannot resist for long.

In the vast majority of drafts in NFL history, QBs are selected quickly. In 2024 and 2023, the top two QBs were selected in the top two picks.

Ad

CJ Stroud and Bryce Young were off the board in minutes, despite questions about Young. Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels went off the board just as fast.

While a slide is possible, several teams with QB needs will have a shot at Sanders. Even if he slips, he might not slip far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place