NFL insider breaks down Will Levis and Cam Ward 'dynamic' at Titans OTAs

The Tennessee Titans had a terrible season in 2024 and struggled mightily at the QB position. Both Will Levis and Mason Rudolph started for the team at points last year, however, both failed to perform well or solidify their role as the starting QB of the team moving forward.

Ad

As a result, it was not at all surprising when the Titans used their No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Miami Hurricanes star QB Cam Ward. After an amazing 2024 season, Ward won the Davey O'Brien QB Award and the Manning QB Award; while also earning ACC Player of the Year, Consensus All-American, and First-team All-ACC honors as well.

However, at this point, Ward has not won the starting job in Tennessee for the 2025 season, something that has created an interesting dynamic at Titans practice, according to NFL analyst Buck Reising.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cameron Ward, Will Levis dynamic at practice

Reising released a set of detailed notes about everything going on at Titans practice on Wednesday, and made some interesting comments about the current Ward and Levis situation.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Cam Ward threw only one 7-7 incompletion where he just missed Ridley on a deep cross, 4 more and a botched exchange in 1st team."

Ad

"Cleaned it up significantly in 2nd team, nice job leading the receivers to let them try for extra yards."

"Fascinating dynamic between Levis and Ward. No. 8 [Will Levis] greater comfort level with the drills, but trying to balance competition vs being deferential to No. 1 [Cam Ward]."

"Levis ended the practice with a pick to No. 30…tough scene."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who will start for the Tennessee Titans next season?

Cam Ward has the ability to develop into one of the very best QB's in football with the right team, coaches, and organization around him. He is extremely accurate, has a major arm, a high football IQ, and is mobile as well.

At this point, it would be extremely shocking to see Levis start one game for the Titans next season over Ward. Levis has proven over the past two seasons that he is not the QB of the future in Tennessee. Levis has consistently performed inconsistently and made poor decisions with the football, something that forced the Titans to select a QB No. 1 overall only two years after selecting him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.