"Something's wrong with this picture" - NFL insider suspects Browns QB Deshaun Watson went to massages expecting a little more

According to NFL insider Mike Florio of NBC Sports, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is suspected of making a sexual move. Florio stated that Watson engaged in sufficient and consensual sexual activity in three of the 22 lawsuits through his attorneys:

"This is the big takeaway I had from last night when you can argue, as the NFL is, that Deshaun Watson engaged in sufficient, and admits through his lawyers, consensual sexual activity with these massage therapists. [Watson and his attorney] admit to 3 of the 22 [massages resulting in consensual sex]. Deshaun Watson, through his lawyers, has admitted to consensual sexual activity.”

Florio concluded his point by asserting that there's a tendency and inclination by Watson to get a massage, and it turns into more than a massage:

"That shows you something's wrong with this picture. That shows you that there's a propensity, an inclination, a proclivity by Deshaun Watson to go get a massage. And maybe it turns into more than a massage. We've been talking about that for more than a year. It's not just 'hey, I just want to get a massage.' It's Deshaun Watson going to these massages with the idea that that they are going to take a turn.”

In 22 of the massage therapy sessions that led to civil lawsuits being filed against the Browns quarterback, Watson admitted, through his lawyers, that three of the massages culminated in consensual sex.

Attorney Rusty Hardin said in a podcast appearance what little sexual activity did transpire was consensual:

“What little sexual activity did occur was consensual. And there are only three occasions in our cases that any type of sexual activity occurred.”

In a conversation with journalist Soledad O'Brien on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, another member of Watson's legal team, Leah Graham, made a similar admission of consensual sexual activity:

“Well, in every massage, I will tell you he did go, intending just for a professional massage, and only those three instances where sexual conduct occurred—consensual sexual activity—it occurred after the massage session had ended. And Mr. Watson has testified and is insistent that that sexual activity was initiated by the plaintiff in every single instance.”

The legal battle surrounding Cleveland Browns' new QB

Cleveland Browns Introducing Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Watson was not indicted by two separate grand juries in Harris County, Texas, on criminal charges of six counts of indecent assault, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of attempted sexual assault.

However, 22 civil suits against him are still unsettled, including 20 that accuse him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

We'll see if Watson can start the 2022 season under center for the Browns, as the NFL could suspend him for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

