NFL Insider calls out Bo Nix as "semi-serious" with Broncos coaches pushing QB to start strong after back-to-back sluggish season openers

Bo Nix has an important second year with the Denver Broncos. The quarterback showed glimpses of brilliance in his rookie season in 2024 when he led the Broncos to the playoffs, where they lost to the Buffalo Bills.

Ad

Denver began last season with a 0-4 record before finding some rhythm. Ahead of the 2025 season, ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler has urged Nix to lead the Broncos to get off the mark with a flyer.

"The Broncos have really urged Nix and the offense to get off to a stronger start," Fowler said on "NFL on ESPN" on Sunday (2:34). The last two years, slow starts coming out of the gate have plagued the offense a little bit. They want to make sure that they're primed and ready for the playoffs in December, not scrambling to get in.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Last year, they faced a ton of tough defenses early on. So they want Nix to come out firing early in the season. But they feel like this offseason, he showed more of his personality. He's somewhat of a semi-serious guy, especially coming into the league. He wanted to win the job and be the guy.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Now he's more personable around the quarterback room. He looks like a quarterback going into year two that is fully confident, knows exactly what he's doing."

Ad

In his rookie year, Nix recorded 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and four rushing TDs. He will be aiming to get better numbers in his second year with the Broncos.

Nix has a few areas that he can improve on, but he might need to get more serious about his football to maximize his potential.

It will be interesting to see if the Broncos can get off to a winning start in Week 1 of the 2025 season when they host the Tennessee Titans.

Ad

Broncos added offensive weapons for Bo Nix in 2025 NFL draft

NFL: Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix - Source: Imagn

The Broncos made some clever draft picks this year to bolster their team. They added running back RJ Harvey in the second round to take some of the offensive load away from Bo Nix.

Ad

Denver also drafted Pat Bryant in the third round. The wideout will serve as another offensive weapon for Nix in the 2025 season.

With their seventh-round pick, which was their last, the Broncos drafted Caleb Lohner. The TE can add a different dimension to the team's offense while also working closely with Nix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.