Retired NFL offensive tackle Michael Oher filed a petition against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy on Monday morning. Oher alleges that the Tuohy family lied to him about his supposed adoption and also said he didn't receive any profits from the motion picture "The Blind Side."

The Oscar-winning film was based off of his life that included the Tuohy family inviting him into their home. Oher says that the Tuohy family, which included the couple and their two children, earned millions off of his name. These allegations have shocked many in the sports world.

That includes NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who shared his feelings on Twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is absolutely awful. Lies and deceit to take full advantage of a young person, purely for your own monetary gain. How does Michael Oher NOT make a single cent on a movie that was based solely on his life story?"

Expand Tweet

The film was released in 2009 and received rave reviews and honors. Many were touched by the story of the Tuohy family giving Michael Oher a place to live and a stable environment.

In the court documents, Oher said that he was coerced into signing a document to allow Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to be his co-conservators. That allowed them to profit off of "The Blind Side" and prevented him from doing so. Oher is now asking the court to end the conservatorship and stop the family from using his name for profit.

Michael Oher debuts new book about his life

Michael Oher retired from the NFL in 2016 due to concerns about concussions he had suffered. Since then, he has become a published author. Just last week, he released his latest book, "Back Against the Wall."

Expand Tweet

In the book, the former Ole Miss standout discusses his "playbook" for life, speaking about how he has overcome challenges throughout his life which includes some basic steps. He said that patience and finding the good in every day are two concepts he tries to do everyday.

The former Baltimore Ravens first-round draft pick said that dealing with his retirement took a mental toll on him, but he used the basic principles he mentions in the book to help him find and joy in his new chapter of life. Oher now hopes that his book will inspire others who are going through tough times.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator