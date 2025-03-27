NFL insider claims DK Metcalf ditched $7,400,000,000 worth AFC team before joining Steelers in free agency

On Tuesday, NFL analyst for NBC Sports Boston Tom E. Curran highlighted how former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf did not want to join the New England Patriots this offseason.

Ad

On the "Jones & Keefe" podcast, Curran made clear that although an offer was not submitted to Metcalf, he had heard from sources that Metcalf was unwilling to join the Patriots long-term.

"They had conversations and an offer was not made. That's correct, but I've kind of been redirected from folks outside of New England. They were in on him. He didn't want to come here. So they were in on these guys, but there was kind of a sliding scale."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Curran continued by detailing how the Patriots, which is worth $7.4 billion (per Forbes), have had to pay higher prices in recent years for free agents due to the struggles of the franchise.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"But you know, you're right, those guys don't necessarily want to come here, so you have to pay through the nose to try and make it happen, and maybe even then, they still don't want to come here."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Though the addition of Metcalf would have been nice for the Patriots and starting QB Drake Maye, the move would have been extremely financially costly and something that may have limited the other moves New England made this offseason.

Who will be the receivers in New England in 2025?

After missing out on Metcalf, the Patriots moved to the next best available option earlier this week.

Ad

On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that New England had signed free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract.

"Sources: The #Patriots are signing #Texans FA WR Stefon Diggs, one of the top free agents available. He gets a 3-year, up to $69M deal. After a successful visit to NE, including a physical thanks to an ACL tear that ended his 2024, he lands to be a key target for Drake Maye."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Last season, Diggs tore his ACL, an injury that required surgery and cost him the remainder of the 2024 season. According to various reports, Diggs is expected to be fully healthy by Week 1 of the 2025 season and will hope to create a strong connection with Drake Maye.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.