NFL insider claims Eagles can keep Mekhi Becton with $24,000,000+ in cap space

During an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic earlier on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter said that the Philadelphia Eagles have a "real chance" of retaining Mekhi Becton this offseason.

Becton was originally selected by the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft as their 11th overall selection. However, things didn't work out for Becton in New York as he eventually found himself in need of a new playing home.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman inked Becton to a one-year deal worth $2.75 million. The 6-foot-7, 363-pound Becton did not disappoint, as he was kicked inside the offensive line to play right guard as opposed to the tackle spot he had played with New York for four years.

Becton dominated at the position, playing a large part in the success of the Eagles' run game in 2024, and was flanked by fellow offseason acquisition Saquon Barkley. With the 25-year-old's contract with the Eagles now wrapping up, coming fresh off of a Super Bowl win, the Eagles will likely look to make inking Becton to an extension a top priority.

Of course, they'll have to juggle that with re-signing some soon-to-be free agents on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Josh Sweat, Zack Baun and Milton Williams are all set to hit the market if Roseman is unable to get deals done to keep them in Philadelphia. It will be a tall task for the Eagles, who have just over $24 million in cap space to play with.

Philadelphia Eagles look to continue dominant ways in 2025

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Not only did they end the Chiefs' hopes of achieving the historic "three-peat," but they did so in a dominant fashion (40-22). With one of the most talented rosters in all of football, re-signing key players such as Mekhi Becton is vital to repeating that success in 2025.

Especially with the Washington Commanders breathing down their necks following rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' tremendous success this season. Daniels was able to lead the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles before being defeated by the eventual winners.

If the Eagles want to remain at the top of the NFC East, they'll need to keep the pillars that got them there in the first place.

