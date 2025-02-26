NFL insider claims Garrett Wilson eyeing $30,000,000 contract after Aaron Rodgers' departure

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has become a staple of the team and has been one of the team's most consistent players in the last three seasons.

After another losing season to start his career with the Jets, finishing last season 5-12, there were some rumors towards the end of the season that Wilson wasn't happy with his situation and that he would request a trade this offseason. It seems like that narrative is in the past.

Today, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt said on "Flight Plan: A NY Jets Podcast" that Wilson is interested in re-signing with the Jets and might even be happier with Rodgers gone. He also predicts the wide receiver will receive an extension of around $30 million per season.

"He wants to re-up with the Jets," Rosenblatt said. "I think that would his mind, I think that would go a long way toward him being happy with being a Jet, even more than like the quarterback situation, which he's probably happier that Rodgers is gone now... I believe that if the Jets were to, like, show him some faith, some love, with a big contract, I think you'd see a lot happier Garrett Wilson, because it would just mean they were committed to him."

"The salaries are going up, though. So if I had estimating them based on conversation, I think he'd probably be looking for something in the range of 30 million a year. And I have no idea what Mougey and Aaron Glenn actually think of him. They know that he's very talented, but I don't know we'll see that," he added.

This is good news for Jets fans, who seem to be experiencing another offseason of a team rebuild.

Garrett Wilson has been everything the Jets expected he would be when they drafted him in 2022

Garrett Wilson during New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Garrett Wilson was a productive wide receiver in college at Ohio State. In three seasons, he racked up 143 receptions, 2,213 yards, and 23 receiving touchdowns.

Coming into the 2022 NFL draft, he was viewed as one of the best wide receivers and overall players. He was drafted by the New York Jets with their 10th overall pick. Though he hasn't been named a Pro Bowler or All-Pro yet, Garrett has had three great seasons.

As a rookie, he finished the year with 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. The following season, he had 95 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns. This past season, he had career-highs in all three categories with 101 receptions, 1,104 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

He will likely get a contract of around $30 million per season when his time comes to signing ink to paper for an extension.

